UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 RESULTS; UPDATES FISCAL 2026 OUTLOOK

BALTIMORE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA, UA) released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended on December 31, 2025. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). This press release includes references to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures detailed in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section below.

“Our third quarter adjusted operating results exceeded expectations, and despite a few unfortunate, non-recurring impacts, we’re encouraged by the progress we’re making in the business to reignite brand momentum,” said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. “In North America, we believe the December quarter marked the most challenging phase of our business reset, and we expect greater stability ahead as we build on this progress globally.”

Plank continued, “Our transformation is accelerating as we sharpen our focus and strengthen execution. Our strategy is gaining traction through better products, bolder storytelling, and a more disciplined market presence, positioning Under Armour to operate with greater intention and confidence going forward.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Review

  • Revenue decreased 5 percent to $1.33 billion (down 6 percent on a currency-neutral basis).
    • North America revenue declined 10 percent to $757 million, while international revenue increased 3 percent to $577 million (up 1 percent currency neutral). Within international markets, EMEA revenue grew 6 percent (up 2 percent currency neutral), Asia-Pacific declined 5 percent (down 5 percent currency neutral), and Latin America increased 20 percent (up 13 percent currency neutral).
    • Wholesale revenue decreased 6 percent to $660 million, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue declined 4 percent to $647 million. Within DTC, owned-and-operated store revenue declined 2 percent, and eCommerce revenue fell 7 percent, representing 38 percent of total DTC revenue for the quarter.
    • By category, apparel revenue decreased 3 percent to $934 million, footwear declined 12 percent to $265 million, and accessories decreased 3 percent to $108 million.
  • Gross margin declined 310 basis points to 44.4 percent, primarily due to higher tariffs. Other factors included pricing headwinds and an unfavorable channel and regional mix. Foreign exchange gains and a favorable product mix partially offset these impacts.
  • Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 4 percent to $665 million. Excluding a $99 million litigation reserve expense related to a previously disclosed insurance carrier dispute and $3 million in transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, adjusted SG&A declined 7 percent to $563 million, primarily reflecting lower marketing spend due to timing shifts, with most prior-year spending occurring in the second half.
  • Restructuring charges totaled $75 million.
  • Operating loss was $150 million. Excluding the litigation reserve expense and transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $26 million.
  • During the quarter, the company recorded a net loss of $431 million, which included a $247 million valuation allowance on its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. Adjusted net income was $37 million, which excludes the litigation reserve expense, transformation and restructuring charges, and the valuation allowance. 
  • Diluted loss per share was $1.01; adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.09.
  • Inventory decreased 2 percent to $1.1 billion.
  • Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $465 million at quarter-end. The company also held $600 million in restricted investments designated for the repayment of its senior notes due in June 2026. At quarter-end, no borrowings were outstanding under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.
Regarding the valuation allowance, in accordance with GAAP, the company was required to reduce the value of its U.S. federal deferred tax assets and record a corresponding non-cash tax expense as a result of cumulative GAAP U.S. losses over the past three years. These losses have been driven largely by restructuring and impairment charges, litigation reserve expenses, and other non-operating items. This valuation allowance has no impact on Under Armour’s cash flow or tax filings and should reverse once the U.S. business returns to sustained profitability.

Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

In May 2024, Under Armour announced a restructuring plan to improve financial and operational efficiency, which has since been updated as implementation progressed. The plan is now expected to cost up to $255 million, including up to $107 million in cash charges and up to $148 million in non-cash charges. Through the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company recorded $178 million in restructuring and impairment charges and $47 million in other transformation-related expenses. Of the $224 million incurred to date, $89 million is cash-related and $135 million is non-cash. The company expects to recognize the remaining charges under the updated plan by the end of fiscal 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Compared with fiscal 2025, key highlights of the company’s fiscal 2026 outlook are:

  • Revenue is expected to decline approximately 4 percent, compared with the prior outlook of a 4 to 5 percent decline. This includes an approximate 8 percent decline in North America and a 6 percent decline in Asia-Pacific, each compared with a previously expected high-single-digit decline, partially offset by an approximate 9 percent increase in EMEA revenue, compared with a previously expected high-single-digit increase.
  • Gross margin is expected to decline approximately 190 basis points, compared with the prior outlook of a 190 to 210 basis point decline, primarily due to higher U.S. tariffs, unfavorable channel and regional mix, and pricing headwinds, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange and product mix.
  • SG&A expenses are expected to decline at a low-double-digit rate, compared with the prior outlook of a mid-teen percentage decline. Adjusted SG&A, which excludes litigation reserve expenses, transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, and impairment charges, is expected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate, unchanged from the prior outlook, driven by lower marketing costs, restructuring savings, and other cost management initiatives.
  • Operating loss is expected to be approximately $154 million, compared with the prior outlook of a $56 million to $71 million loss. Excluding the litigation reserve expense and expected transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income is expected to be approximately $110 million, compared with the prior outlook of $95 million to $110 million.
  • Diluted loss per share is expected to range from $1.24 to $1.25. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to range from $0.10 to $0.11, compared with the prior outlook of $0.03 to $0.05.
Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its third-quarter fiscal 2026 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will stream live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release discusses “currency-neutral” and “adjusted” results, as well as the company’s “adjusted” forward-looking estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Management believes this information is valuable for investors seeking to compare the company’s operational results across periods, as it provides clearer insight into underlying performance by excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial data removes fluctuations caused by foreign currency exchange rates. Adjusted financial measures exclude the effects of the company’s litigation reserve expense (and related insurance recoveries) and the company’s Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, its associated charges, and related tax effects, as well as the valuation allowance against its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. Management states that these adjustments are not essential to the company’s core operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP figures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the supplemental financial information accompanying this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation; they should be considered alongside the company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the company’s non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour’s innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans, strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, future financial condition or results of operations, growth prospects and strategies, potential restructuring efforts (including the scope, anticipated charges and costs, the timing of these measures, and the anticipated benefits of our restructuring initiatives), expectations related to promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, foreign currency effects, the impact of global economic conditions, including changes in trade policy and inflation, on our results of operations, liquidity and use of capital resources, the development and introduction of new products, the execution of marketing strategies, benefits from significant investments, and impacts from litigation or other proceedings. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “outlook,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain. We cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions (such as rising inflation and potential impacts of changes and uncertainties related to government fiscal, monetary, tax and trade policies) that could influence overall consumer spending or our industry; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflicts; and the effects of changes in the global trade environment, such as the imposition of new tariffs and countermeasures thereto, on our profitability; increased competition that may cause us to lose market share, lower product prices, or significantly increase marketing efforts; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and supply chain (including labor); our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; changes in the financial health of our customers; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative, and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer preferences and demand for our products and to effectively manage our inventory; our ability to successfully execute any restructuring plans and achieve expected benefits; loss of key customers, suppliers, or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to successfully manage or achieve expected outcomes from significant transactions and investments; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to effectively meet regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations with respect to sustainability and social matters; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation, or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; the impact of global or regional public health emergencies on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including impacts on the global supply chain; and our potential exposure to and the financial impact of litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect unanticipated events.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

% of Net
Revenues

2024

% of Net
Revenues

2025

% of Net
Revenues

2024

% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues

$ 1,327,761

100.0 %

$ 1,401,039

100.0 %

$ 3,795,209

100.0 %

$ 3,983,727

100.0 %

Cost of goods sold

738,021

55.6 %

735,884

52.5 %

2,028,389

53.4 %

2,059,765

51.7 %

Gross profit

589,740

44.4 %

665,155

47.5 %

1,766,820

46.6 %

1,923,962

48.3 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

664,540

50.0 %

637,701

45.5 %

1,776,517

46.8 %

1,994,858

50.1 %

Restructuring charges

74,980

5.6 %

13,945

1.0 %

119,714

3.2 %

42,243

1.1 %

Income (loss) from operations

(149,780)

(11.3) %

13,509

1.0 %

(129,411)

(3.4) %

(113,139)

(2.8) %

Interest income (expense), net

(8,892)

(0.7) %

(3,391)

(0.2) %

(21,548)

(0.6) %

(2,794)

(0.1) %

Other income (expense), net

(1,584)

(0.1) %

(2,563)

(0.2) %

(7,221)

(0.2) %

(8,713)

(0.2) %

Income (loss) before income taxes

(160,256)

(12.1) %

7,555

0.5 %

(158,180)

(4.2) %

(124,646)

(3.1) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

270,604

20.4 %

6,295

0.4 %

293,886

7.7 %

9,308

0.2 %

Income (loss) from equity method investments

33

— %

(26)

— %

(187)

— %

144

— %

Net income (loss)

$ (430,827)

(32.4) %

$      1,234

0.1 %

$ (452,253)

(11.9) %

$ (133,810)

(3.4) %
















Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
common stock

$       (1.01)


$        0.00


$       (1.06)


$       (0.31)

Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C     
common stock

$       (1.01)


$        0.00


$       (1.06)


$       (0.31)

Weighted average common shares outstanding
Class A, B and C common stock














Basic

424,845


431,744


426,769


433,212

Diluted

424,845


437,297


426,769


433,212

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT


Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

North America

$       756,726

$       843,620

(10.3) %

$    2,218,547

$    2,416,225

(8.2) %

EMEA

315,751

297,890

6.0 %

882,037

807,960

9.2 %

Asia-Pacific

190,885

201,112

(5.1) %

533,446

590,609

(9.7) %

Latin America

70,603

58,990

19.7 %

178,992

170,340

5.1 %

Corporate Other (1)

(6,204)

(573)

(982.7) %

(17,813)

(1,407)

(1,166.0) %

Total net revenues

$    1,327,761

$    1,401,039

(5.2) %

$    3,795,209

$    3,983,727

(4.7) %












NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL





Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Wholesale

$       659,965

$       704,760

(6.4) %

$    2,084,065

$    2,211,266

(5.8) %

Direct-to-consumer

646,845

672,948

(3.9) %

1,648,456

1,703,497

(3.2) %

Net Sales

1,306,810

1,377,708

(5.1) %

3,732,521

3,914,763

(4.7) %

License revenues

27,155

23,904

13.6 %

80,501

70,371

14.4 %

Corporate Other (1)

(6,204)

(573)

(982.7) %

(17,813)

(1,407)

(1,166.0) %

Total net revenues

$    1,327,761

$    1,401,039

(5.2) %

$    3,795,209

$    3,983,727

(4.7) %












NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY





Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Apparel

$       934,015

$       966,068

(3.3) %

$    2,617,090

$    2,671,048

(2.0) %

Footwear

265,135

301,208

(12.0) %

794,616

924,357

(14.0) %

Accessories

107,660

110,432

(2.5) %

320,815

319,358

0.5 %

Net Sales

1,306,810

1,377,708

(5.1) %

3,732,521

3,914,763

(4.7) %

Licensing revenues

27,155

23,904

13.6 %

80,501

70,371

14.4 %

Corporate Other (1)

(6,204)

(573)

(982.7) %

(17,813)

(1,407)

(1,166.0) %

Total net revenues     

$    1,327,761

$    1,401,039

(5.2) %

$    3,795,209

$    3,983,727

(4.7) %


(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company’s operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(Unaudited; in thousands)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT


Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

% of Net
Revenues(1)

2024

% of Net
Revenues(1)

2025

% of Net
Revenues(1)

2024

% of Net
Revenues(1)

North America

$    105,902

14.0 %

$    164,068

19.4 %

$    365,295

16.5 %

$    529,216

21.9 %

EMEA

49,386

15.6 %

42,110

14.1 %

141,630

16.1 %

114,161

14.1 %

Asia-Pacific

20,954

11.0 %

14,009

7.0 %

63,732

11.9 %

58,158

9.8 %

Latin America

8,004

11.3 %

14,186

24.0 %

19,206

10.7 %

41,528

24.4 %

Corporate Other (2)

(334,026)

NM

(220,864)

NM

(719,274)

NM

(856,202)

NM

Income (loss) from
operations

$  (149,780)

(11.3) %

$      13,509

1.0 %

$  (129,411)

(3.4) %

$  (113,139)

(2.8) %


(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

(2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company’s operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the company’s central supporting functions.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)



December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$                           464,648

$                           501,361

Accounts receivable, net

611,520

675,822

Inventories

1,074,527

945,836

Restricted investments

599,830

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net     

238,506

206,078

Total current assets

2,989,031

2,329,097

Property and equipment, net

592,705

645,147

Operating lease right-of-use assets

367,039

384,341

Goodwill

495,162

487,632

Intangible assets, net

4,425

5,224

Deferred income taxes

68,356

286,160

Other long-term assets

113,265

163,270

Total assets

$                        4,629,983

$                        4,300,871

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



Current maturities of long-term debt

$                           599,682

$                                      —

Accounts payable

664,489

429,944

Accrued expenses

471,288

348,747

Customer refund liabilities

143,423

146,021

Operating lease liabilities

140,656

130,050

Other current liabilities

69,929

54,381

Total current liabilities

2,089,467

1,109,143

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

390,049

595,125

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

558,133

574,277

Other long-term liabilities

157,275

132,048

Total liabilities

3,194,924

2,410,593

Total stockholders’ equity

1,435,059

1,890,278

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$                        4,629,983

$                        4,300,871

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)


Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities


Net income (loss)

$            (452,253)

$            (133,810)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities


Depreciation and amortization

83,535

96,786

Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss

(49)

8,072

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

3,932

4,039

Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges

99,538

38,575

Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs

2,141

1,703

Stock-based compensation

35,786

40,794

Deferred income taxes

217,406

(8,784)

Changes in reserves and allowances

(7,218)

10,480

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

64,861

136,658

Inventories

(121,628)

(149,362)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(48,163)

2,988

Other non-current assets

(27,251)

(39,662)

Accounts payable

252,753

172,504

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

114,251

(65,207)

Customer refund liabilities

(2,407)

30,838

Income taxes payable and receivable

41,845

(3,732)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

257,079

142,880

Cash flows from investing activities


Purchases of property and equipment

(71,968)

(139,860)

Purchase of restricted investment

(601,235)

Sale of MyFitnessPal platform


50,000

Sale of MapMyFitness platform


8,000

Purchase of UNLESS COLLECTIVE, Inc, net of cash acquired

(500)

(9,788)

Purchase of equity method investment in ISC Sport


(7,546)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(673,703)

(99,194)

Cash flows from financing activities


Common stock repurchased

(25,000)

(65,000)

Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility

600,000

Repayment of long-term debt and revolving credit facility

(200,000)

(80,919)

Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes

(8,036)

(9,000)

Excise tax paid on repurchases of common stock

(743)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances

1,657

1,852

Payments of debt financing costs

(7,392)

(1,388)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

360,486

(154,455)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

9,480

(20,982)

Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(46,658)

(131,751)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – Beginning of period

515,051

876,917

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – End of period

$              468,393

$              745,166

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
(Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated in accordance with GAAP to currency-neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. For further information regarding the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above.


CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION


Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025

Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2025

Total Net Revenue


Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP

(5.2) %

(4.7) %

Foreign exchange impact

(1.0) %

(0.8) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP

(6.2) %

(5.5) %




North America


Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP

(10.3) %

(8.2) %

Foreign exchange impact

0.1 %

0.1 %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP

(10.2) %

(8.1) %




EMEA


Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP

6.0 %

9.2 %

Foreign exchange impact

(3.9) %

(4.3) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP

2.1 %

4.9 %




Asia-Pacific


Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP

(5.1) %

(9.7) %

Foreign exchange impact

0.2 %

(0.2) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP

(4.9) %

(9.9) %




Latin America


Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP

19.7 %

5.1 %

Foreign exchange impact

(6.5) %

0.3 %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP

13.2 %

5.4 %




Total International


Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP

3.4 %

1.6 %

Foreign exchange impact

(2.7) %

(2.2) %

Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP     

0.7 %

(0.6) %

 

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 
(Unaudited; in thousands)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the company’s condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above.


ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$       664,540

$       637,701

$    1,776,517

$    1,994,858

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

(98,500)


(98,500)

(261,046)

Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses     

(2,714)

(3,819)

(15,418)

(15,200)

Add: Impact of other impairment charges


(28,360)


(28,360)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$       563,326

$       605,522

$    1,662,599

$    1,690,252








ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$     (149,780)

$         13,509

$     (129,411)

$     (113,139)

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

98,500


98,500

261,046

Add: Impact of restructuring charges

74,980

13,945

119,714

42,243

Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses

2,714

3,819

15,418

15,200

Add: Impact of other impairment charges


28,360


28,360

Adjusted income from operations

$         26,414

$         59,633

$       104,221

$       233,710








ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP net income (loss)

$     (430,827)

$           1,234

$     (452,253)

$     (133,810)

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

98,500


98,500

261,046

Add: Impact of restructuring charges

74,980

13,945

119,714

42,243

Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses

2,714

3,819

15,418

15,200

Add: Impact of other impairment charges


28,360


28,360

Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

291,514

(12,361)

279,357

(43,272)

Adjusted net income

$         36,881

$         34,997

$         60,736

$       169,767

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

The table below presents the reconciliation of the company’s condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above.


ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$            (1.01)

$             0.00

$            (1.06)

$            (0.31)

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

0.23


0.23

0.60

Add: Impact of restructuring charges

0.18

0.03

0.28

0.10

Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses     

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.04

Add: Impact of other impairment charges


0.06


0.06

Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

0.68

(0.02)

0.65

(0.10)

Adjusted diluted net income per share

$             0.09

$             0.08

$             0.14

$             0.39

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
Outlook for the Year Ending March 31, 2026
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

The tables below reconcile the company’s condensed consolidated statement of operations, in accordance with GAAP, to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above.


ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Year Ending
March 31, 2026


Approximately

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$                              (154)

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

99

Add: Impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan     

165

Adjusted income from operations

$                                110

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION


Year Ending March 31, 2026

Low end of estimate

High end of estimate

GAAP diluted net loss per share

$                             (1.25)

$                             (1.24)

Add: Impact of litigation reserve

0.23

0.23

Add: Impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

0.38

0.38

Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

0.74

0.74

Adjusted diluted net income per share

$                               0.10

$                               0.11

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Factory House

183

180

Brand House

16

16

 North America total doors     

199

196





Factory House

187

180

Brand House

64

72

 International total doors

251

252





Factory House

370

360

Brand House

80

88

 Total doors

450

448

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.



