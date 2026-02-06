- Revenue decreased 5 percent to $1.33 billion (down 6 percent on a currency-neutral basis).
- North America revenue declined 10 percent to $757 million, while international revenue increased 3 percent to $577 million (up 1 percent currency neutral). Within international markets, EMEA revenue grew 6 percent (up 2 percent currency neutral), Asia-Pacific declined 5 percent (down 5 percent currency neutral), and Latin America increased 20 percent (up 13 percent currency neutral).
- Wholesale revenue decreased 6 percent to $660 million, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue declined 4 percent to $647 million. Within DTC, owned-and-operated store revenue declined 2 percent, and eCommerce revenue fell 7 percent, representing 38 percent of total DTC revenue for the quarter.
- By category, apparel revenue decreased 3 percent to $934 million, footwear declined 12 percent to $265 million, and accessories decreased 3 percent to $108 million.
- Gross margin declined 310 basis points to 44.4 percent, primarily due to higher tariffs. Other factors included pricing headwinds and an unfavorable channel and regional mix. Foreign exchange gains and a favorable product mix partially offset these impacts.
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 4 percent to $665 million. Excluding a $99 million litigation reserve expense related to a previously disclosed insurance carrier dispute and $3 million in transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, adjusted SG&A declined 7 percent to $563 million, primarily reflecting lower marketing spend due to timing shifts, with most prior-year spending occurring in the second half.
- Restructuring charges totaled $75 million.
- Operating loss was $150 million. Excluding the litigation reserve expense and transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $26 million.
- During the quarter, the company recorded a net loss of $431 million, which included a $247 million valuation allowance on its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. Adjusted net income was $37 million, which excludes the litigation reserve expense, transformation and restructuring charges, and the valuation allowance.
- Diluted loss per share was $1.01; adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.09.
- Inventory decreased 2 percent to $1.1 billion.
- Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $465 million at quarter-end. The company also held $600 million in restricted investments designated for the repayment of its senior notes due in June 2026. At quarter-end, no borrowings were outstanding under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.
- Revenue is expected to decline approximately 4 percent, compared with the prior outlook of a 4 to 5 percent decline. This includes an approximate 8 percent decline in North America and a 6 percent decline in Asia-Pacific, each compared with a previously expected high-single-digit decline, partially offset by an approximate 9 percent increase in EMEA revenue, compared with a previously expected high-single-digit increase.
- Gross margin is expected to decline approximately 190 basis points, compared with the prior outlook of a 190 to 210 basis point decline, primarily due to higher U.S. tariffs, unfavorable channel and regional mix, and pricing headwinds, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange and product mix.
- SG&A expenses are expected to decline at a low-double-digit rate, compared with the prior outlook of a mid-teen percentage decline. Adjusted SG&A, which excludes litigation reserve expenses, transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, and impairment charges, is expected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate, unchanged from the prior outlook, driven by lower marketing costs, restructuring savings, and other cost management initiatives.
- Operating loss is expected to be approximately $154 million, compared with the prior outlook of a $56 million to $71 million loss. Excluding the litigation reserve expense and expected transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income is expected to be approximately $110 million, compared with the prior outlook of $95 million to $110 million.
- Diluted loss per share is expected to range from $1.24 to $1.25. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to range from $0.10 to $0.11, compared with the prior outlook of $0.03 to $0.05.
|
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
2025
|
% of Net
|
2024
|
% of Net
|
2025
|
% of Net
|
2024
|
% of Net
|
Net revenues
|
$ 1,327,761
|
100.0 %
|
$ 1,401,039
|
100.0 %
|
$ 3,795,209
|
100.0 %
|
$ 3,983,727
|
100.0 %
|
Cost of goods sold
|
738,021
|
55.6 %
|
735,884
|
52.5 %
|
2,028,389
|
53.4 %
|
2,059,765
|
51.7 %
|
Gross profit
|
589,740
|
44.4 %
|
665,155
|
47.5 %
|
1,766,820
|
46.6 %
|
1,923,962
|
48.3 %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
664,540
|
50.0 %
|
637,701
|
45.5 %
|
1,776,517
|
46.8 %
|
1,994,858
|
50.1 %
|
Restructuring charges
|
74,980
|
5.6 %
|
13,945
|
1.0 %
|
119,714
|
3.2 %
|
42,243
|
1.1 %
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(149,780)
|
(11.3) %
|
13,509
|
1.0 %
|
(129,411)
|
(3.4) %
|
(113,139)
|
(2.8) %
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
(8,892)
|
(0.7) %
|
(3,391)
|
(0.2) %
|
(21,548)
|
(0.6) %
|
(2,794)
|
(0.1) %
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(1,584)
|
(0.1) %
|
(2,563)
|
(0.2) %
|
(7,221)
|
(0.2) %
|
(8,713)
|
(0.2) %
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(160,256)
|
(12.1) %
|
7,555
|
0.5 %
|
(158,180)
|
(4.2) %
|
(124,646)
|
(3.1) %
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
270,604
|
20.4 %
|
6,295
|
0.4 %
|
293,886
|
7.7 %
|
9,308
|
0.2 %
|
Income (loss) from equity method investments
|
33
|
— %
|
(26)
|
— %
|
(187)
|
— %
|
144
|
— %
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (430,827)
|
(32.4) %
|
$ 1,234
|
0.1 %
|
$ (452,253)
|
(11.9) %
|
$ (133,810)
|
(3.4) %
|
Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
|
$ (1.01)
|
$ 0.00
|
$ (1.06)
|
$ (0.31)
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
|
$ (1.01)
|
$ 0.00
|
$ (1.06)
|
$ (0.31)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
424,845
|
431,744
|
426,769
|
433,212
|
Diluted
|
424,845
|
437,297
|
426,769
|
433,212
|
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
North America
|
$ 756,726
|
$ 843,620
|
(10.3) %
|
$ 2,218,547
|
$ 2,416,225
|
(8.2) %
|
EMEA
|
315,751
|
297,890
|
6.0 %
|
882,037
|
807,960
|
9.2 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
190,885
|
201,112
|
(5.1) %
|
533,446
|
590,609
|
(9.7) %
|
Latin America
|
70,603
|
58,990
|
19.7 %
|
178,992
|
170,340
|
5.1 %
|
Corporate Other (1)
|
(6,204)
|
(573)
|
(982.7) %
|
(17,813)
|
(1,407)
|
(1,166.0) %
|
Total net revenues
|
$ 1,327,761
|
$ 1,401,039
|
(5.2) %
|
$ 3,795,209
|
$ 3,983,727
|
(4.7) %
|
NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Wholesale
|
$ 659,965
|
$ 704,760
|
(6.4) %
|
$ 2,084,065
|
$ 2,211,266
|
(5.8) %
|
Direct-to-consumer
|
646,845
|
672,948
|
(3.9) %
|
1,648,456
|
1,703,497
|
(3.2) %
|
Net Sales
|
1,306,810
|
1,377,708
|
(5.1) %
|
3,732,521
|
3,914,763
|
(4.7) %
|
License revenues
|
27,155
|
23,904
|
13.6 %
|
80,501
|
70,371
|
14.4 %
|
Corporate Other (1)
|
(6,204)
|
(573)
|
(982.7) %
|
(17,813)
|
(1,407)
|
(1,166.0) %
|
Total net revenues
|
$ 1,327,761
|
$ 1,401,039
|
(5.2) %
|
$ 3,795,209
|
$ 3,983,727
|
(4.7) %
|
NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Apparel
|
$ 934,015
|
$ 966,068
|
(3.3) %
|
$ 2,617,090
|
$ 2,671,048
|
(2.0) %
|
Footwear
|
265,135
|
301,208
|
(12.0) %
|
794,616
|
924,357
|
(14.0) %
|
Accessories
|
107,660
|
110,432
|
(2.5) %
|
320,815
|
319,358
|
0.5 %
|
Net Sales
|
1,306,810
|
1,377,708
|
(5.1) %
|
3,732,521
|
3,914,763
|
(4.7) %
|
Licensing revenues
|
27,155
|
23,904
|
13.6 %
|
80,501
|
70,371
|
14.4 %
|
Corporate Other (1)
|
(6,204)
|
(573)
|
(982.7) %
|
(17,813)
|
(1,407)
|
(1,166.0) %
|
Total net revenues
|
$ 1,327,761
|
$ 1,401,039
|
(5.2) %
|
$ 3,795,209
|
$ 3,983,727
|
(4.7) %
|
(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company’s operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program.
|
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
2025
|
% of Net
|
2024
|
% of Net
|
2025
|
% of Net
|
2024
|
% of Net
|
North America
|
$ 105,902
|
14.0 %
|
$ 164,068
|
19.4 %
|
$ 365,295
|
16.5 %
|
$ 529,216
|
21.9 %
|
EMEA
|
49,386
|
15.6 %
|
42,110
|
14.1 %
|
141,630
|
16.1 %
|
114,161
|
14.1 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
20,954
|
11.0 %
|
14,009
|
7.0 %
|
63,732
|
11.9 %
|
58,158
|
9.8 %
|
Latin America
|
8,004
|
11.3 %
|
14,186
|
24.0 %
|
19,206
|
10.7 %
|
41,528
|
24.4 %
|
Corporate Other (2)
|
(334,026)
|
NM
|
(220,864)
|
NM
|
(719,274)
|
NM
|
(856,202)
|
NM
|
Income (loss) from
|
$ (149,780)
|
(11.3) %
|
$ 13,509
|
1.0 %
|
$ (129,411)
|
(3.4) %
|
$ (113,139)
|
(2.8) %
|
(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).
|
(2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company’s operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the company’s central supporting functions.
|
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
December 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 464,648
|
$ 501,361
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
611,520
|
675,822
|
Inventories
|
1,074,527
|
945,836
|
Restricted investments
|
599,830
|
—
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
|
238,506
|
206,078
|
Total current assets
|
2,989,031
|
2,329,097
|
Property and equipment, net
|
592,705
|
645,147
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
367,039
|
384,341
|
Goodwill
|
495,162
|
487,632
|
Intangible assets, net
|
4,425
|
5,224
|
Deferred income taxes
|
68,356
|
286,160
|
Other long-term assets
|
113,265
|
163,270
|
Total assets
|
$ 4,629,983
|
$ 4,300,871
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
$ 599,682
|
$ —
|
Accounts payable
|
664,489
|
429,944
|
Accrued expenses
|
471,288
|
348,747
|
Customer refund liabilities
|
143,423
|
146,021
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
140,656
|
130,050
|
Other current liabilities
|
69,929
|
54,381
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,089,467
|
1,109,143
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|
390,049
|
595,125
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
558,133
|
574,277
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
157,275
|
132,048
|
Total liabilities
|
3,194,924
|
2,410,593
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
1,435,059
|
1,890,278
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$ 4,629,983
|
$ 4,300,871
|
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (452,253)
|
$ (133,810)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
83,535
|
96,786
|
Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss
|
(49)
|
8,072
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
3,932
|
4,039
|
Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges
|
99,538
|
38,575
|
Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs
|
2,141
|
1,703
|
Stock-based compensation
|
35,786
|
40,794
|
Deferred income taxes
|
217,406
|
(8,784)
|
Changes in reserves and allowances
|
(7,218)
|
10,480
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
64,861
|
136,658
|
Inventories
|
(121,628)
|
(149,362)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(48,163)
|
2,988
|
Other non-current assets
|
(27,251)
|
(39,662)
|
Accounts payable
|
252,753
|
172,504
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
114,251
|
(65,207)
|
Customer refund liabilities
|
(2,407)
|
30,838
|
Income taxes payable and receivable
|
41,845
|
(3,732)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
257,079
|
142,880
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(71,968)
|
(139,860)
|
Purchase of restricted investment
|
(601,235)
|
—
|
Sale of MyFitnessPal platform
|
—
|
50,000
|
Sale of MapMyFitness platform
|
—
|
8,000
|
Purchase of UNLESS COLLECTIVE, Inc, net of cash acquired
|
(500)
|
(9,788)
|
Purchase of equity method investment in ISC Sport
|
—
|
(7,546)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(673,703)
|
(99,194)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Common stock repurchased
|
(25,000)
|
(65,000)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility
|
600,000
|
—
|
Repayment of long-term debt and revolving credit facility
|
(200,000)
|
(80,919)
|
Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes
|
(8,036)
|
(9,000)
|
Excise tax paid on repurchases of common stock
|
(743)
|
—
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances
|
1,657
|
1,852
|
Payments of debt financing costs
|
(7,392)
|
(1,388)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
360,486
|
(154,455)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
9,480
|
(20,982)
|
Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(46,658)
|
(131,751)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – Beginning of period
|
515,051
|
876,917
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – End of period
|
$ 468,393
|
$ 745,166
|
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
|
The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated in accordance with GAAP to currency-neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. For further information regarding the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above.
|
CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Total Net Revenue
|
Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP
|
(5.2) %
|
(4.7) %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
(1.0) %
|
(0.8) %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP
|
(6.2) %
|
(5.5) %
|
North America
|
Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP
|
(10.3) %
|
(8.2) %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP
|
(10.2) %
|
(8.1) %
|
EMEA
|
Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP
|
6.0 %
|
9.2 %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
(3.9) %
|
(4.3) %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP
|
2.1 %
|
4.9 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP
|
(5.1) %
|
(9.7) %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
0.2 %
|
(0.2) %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP
|
(4.9) %
|
(9.9) %
|
Latin America
|
Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP
|
19.7 %
|
5.1 %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
(6.5) %
|
0.3 %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP
|
13.2 %
|
5.4 %
|
Total International
|
Net revenue growth (decline) – GAAP
|
3.4 %
|
1.6 %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
(2.7) %
|
(2.2) %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) – Non-GAAP
|
0.7 %
|
(0.6) %
|
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
|
The tables below present the reconciliation of the company’s condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above.
|
ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$ 664,540
|
$ 637,701
|
$ 1,776,517
|
$ 1,994,858
|
Add: Impact of litigation reserve
|
(98,500)
|
—
|
(98,500)
|
(261,046)
|
Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses
|
(2,714)
|
(3,819)
|
(15,418)
|
(15,200)
|
Add: Impact of other impairment charges
|
—
|
(28,360)
|
—
|
(28,360)
|
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$ 563,326
|
$ 605,522
|
$ 1,662,599
|
$ 1,690,252
|
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$ (149,780)
|
$ 13,509
|
$ (129,411)
|
$ (113,139)
|
Add: Impact of litigation reserve
|
98,500
|
—
|
98,500
|
261,046
|
Add: Impact of restructuring charges
|
74,980
|
13,945
|
119,714
|
42,243
|
Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses
|
2,714
|
3,819
|
15,418
|
15,200
|
Add: Impact of other impairment charges
|
—
|
28,360
|
—
|
28,360
|
Adjusted income from operations
|
$ 26,414
|
$ 59,633
|
$ 104,221
|
$ 233,710
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ (430,827)
|
$ 1,234
|
$ (452,253)
|
$ (133,810)
|
Add: Impact of litigation reserve
|
98,500
|
—
|
98,500
|
261,046
|
Add: Impact of restructuring charges
|
74,980
|
13,945
|
119,714
|
42,243
|
Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses
|
2,714
|
3,819
|
15,418
|
15,200
|
Add: Impact of other impairment charges
|
—
|
28,360
|
—
|
28,360
|
Add: Impact of provision for income taxes
|
291,514
|
(12,361)
|
279,357
|
(43,272)
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 36,881
|
$ 34,997
|
$ 60,736
|
$ 169,767
|
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
|
The table below presents the reconciliation of the company’s condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above.
|
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$ (1.01)
|
$ 0.00
|
$ (1.06)
|
$ (0.31)
|
Add: Impact of litigation reserve
|
0.23
|
—
|
0.23
|
0.60
|
Add: Impact of restructuring charges
|
0.18
|
0.03
|
0.28
|
0.10
|
Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
Add: Impact of other impairment charges
|
—
|
0.06
|
—
|
0.06
|
Add: Impact of provision for income taxes
|
0.68
|
(0.02)
|
0.65
|
(0.10)
|
Adjusted diluted net income per share
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.39
|
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
|
The tables below reconcile the company’s condensed consolidated statement of operations, in accordance with GAAP, to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above.
|
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
|
Year Ending
|
Approximately
|
GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$ (154)
|
Add: Impact of litigation reserve
|
99
|
Add: Impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan
|
165
|
Adjusted income from operations
|
$ 110
|
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
|
Year Ending March 31, 2026
|
Low end of estimate
|
High end of estimate
|
GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
$ (1.25)
|
$ (1.24)
|
Add: Impact of litigation reserve
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
Add: Impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan
|
0.38
|
0.38
|
Add: Impact of provision for income taxes
|
0.74
|
0.74
|
Adjusted diluted net income per share
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.11
|
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Factory House
|
183
|
180
|
Brand House
|
16
|
16
|
North America total doors
|
199
|
196
|
Factory House
|
187
|
180
|
Brand House
|
64
|
72
|
International total doors
|
251
|
252
|
Factory House
|
370
|
360
|
Brand House
|
80
|
88
|
Total doors
|
450
|
448
