UNE vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 11:45 AM IST June 19, Monday

Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UNE vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, UNE vs BUG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, UNE vs BUG Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – UNEFS vs Bucharest Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023.

TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between UNEFS vs Bucharest Gladiators will take place at 11:15 AM (IST).

Time – 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

UNE vs BUG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: M Yasir (VC)

Batters: L Dushantha, A Muhammad, W Rana

Bowlers: P Florin, D Kalu, A Ali

All-Rounders: M Moiz, A Sharma, R Gill(C), Y Jutt

UNE vs BUG Probable XI

UNEFS: M.Yasir (wk), A.Muhammad, W.Rana, S.Alam, R.Gill, Y.Jutt, H.Ali, P.Florin, A.Ali, A.Rehman, F.Ghulam

Bucharest Gladiators: R.Ranasinghe (wk), I.Haider, L.Dushantha, T.Buddika, M.Moiz, A.Sharma, M.Koli, A.Perera, D.Kalu, W.Ahmed-II, J.Khadka










