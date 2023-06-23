UNE vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction, Scorecard & Team Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 3.45 PM IST June 23, Friday

Home

UNE vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Unefs vs Cluj, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 3.45 PM IST June 23, Friday

UNE vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between Unefs and Cluj will take place at 3.15 PM (IST).

Time – 3:45 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

UNE vs CLJ Dream11 Team

Mahesh Barve, Sudip Biswas, Joby Charly, Faizan Khan, Sheriyar Sohail(C), Satwik Nadigotla (vc), Rajith Perera, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Peter Shanaka, Ranasinghe Arachchige, Sumudu Yasasri

UNE vs CLJ Probable Playing XIs

Unefs: Mahesh Barve(C), Sudip Biswas, Joby Charly, Faizan Khan, Sheriyar Sohail(WK), Kaveesha Devinda, Shashee Madushanka, Chaminda Asanka, Pasindu Vindula, Rajith Puthen, Lahiru Watagoda

Cluj: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Peter Shanaka, Neveen Chandupa, Ravindra Athapaththu, Vasu Saini, Taranjeet Singh-I, Satwik Nadigotla(WK), Rajith Perera, Gaurav Mishra, Ranasinghe Arachchige, Sumudu Yasasri















