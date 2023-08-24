Home

United World Wrestling Suspends Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Membership | Check Deets

New Delhi: United World Wrestling suspended the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India’s membership indefinitely. This action was taken because of WFI’s failure while carrying out the elections. There were a lot of controversies in WFI that postponed the elections. India Federation was supposed to hold elections in June 2023 which was repeatedly postponed due to Jantar Mantar Protest which was started by Indian Wrestlers.



The elections for 15 positions on the WFI’s governing body were scheduled to be held on August 12 but the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections slated for Saturday till further orders following a petition of the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA).

The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships starting September 16 as the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

However, demonstrations by Indian wrestlers over sexual allegations against the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and legal lawsuits from several state units led to the postponement of polls.

An ad hoc committee set up by the Indian Olympic Association is running the affairs of WFI at present.

Amid the protest by wrestlers over their sexual harassment allegations, UWW had warned in May that if elections to the Wrestling Federation of India are not held within the specified duration, it may suspend the federation.















