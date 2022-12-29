Up to date WTC Factors Desk: How South Africa Loss In 2nd Take a look at To Australia Additional Improves India’s Probabilities Of Making Ultimate | Cricket Information

Australia on Thursday defeated South Africa by an innings and 182 runs within the second Take a look at to take an unassailable 2-0 lead within the three-match collection. After resuming play on Day 4 at 15/1, the Proteas capitulated in opposition to a rampant Australian bowling line-up and had been bowled out for 204. Earlier, Australia had taken a 386-run lead, after having declared their first innings at 575/8. Cameron Inexperienced had taken his first five-wicket haul as South Africa had been bowled out for 189 within the first innings. With the collection within the bag, Australia additional stamped their authority on the high of the ICC World Take a look at Championship factors desk.

This is the up to date ICC World Take a look at Championship factors desk after Australia’s win over South Africa within the second Take a look at:

The Pat Cummins-led Australia stay high of the factors desk with a win share of 78.57. They’ll additional enhance their win share in the event that they beat South Africa within the third and closing Take a look at.

India, following their 2-0 collection win over Bangladesh final week, stay second. They’ve a win share of 58.93, forward of a four-match Take a look at collection in opposition to Australia on house soil subsequent 12 months. If India may win three of these 4 video games, they’ll comfortably e-book a spot within the World Take a look at Championship closing subsequent 12 months.

Sri Lanka and South Africa change locations and are actually third and fourth with a win share of 53.3 and 50, respectively.

England are fifth within the desk after clear sweeping Pakistan 3-0. The Ben Stokes-led aspect has a win share of 46.97.

With a win share of 40.91, West Indies are behind them on sixth.

Pakistan and New Zealand, who’re presently squaring off within the first Take a look at of a two-match collection in Karachi, are seventh and eighth with win percentages of 38.89 and 25.93, respectively.

With a poor win share of 11.11, Bangladesh sit on the backside of the factors desk.

