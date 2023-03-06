UPW Captain Alyssa Healy Asks Grace Harris to Calm Down During Last Over vs GGW in WPL 2023

Home

Sports

Alyssa Healy Asks Grace Harris to Calm Down During Last Over vs GGW in WPL 2023 | WATCH VIDEO

WPL 2023: Spotting that Grace was getting impatient, captain Alyssa Healy gestured towards the batter in the middle to calm down.

Alyssa Healy tells Grace Harris to calm down

Mumbai: It was a night to remember at the inaugural Women’s Premier League as Grace Harris of UP Warriorz did the unthinkable to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday against Gujarat Giants. With 19 to win in the last over, Grace hit a six off Annabel Sutherland to put the pressure back on the Giants. After that, there was a wide call by the umpire which stand-in captain of the Giants Sneh Rana reviewed. While the third umpires saw the replay, Grace was getting impatient. Spotting that Grace was getting impatient, captain Alyssa Healy gestured towards the batter in the middle to calm down.

Here is the video of what happened:

From there on in there was no looking back as Grace took her side over the line in the tricky chase with a ball to spare. She remained unbeaten on 59* off 26 balls. Her knock was laced with seven fours and three sixes. She was also the player of the match.

“I started poorly. You need to get the conditions to know how to play. Was thankful that Sophie motored along. Great feeling to finish the game off. I actually knew what I wanted to do. Was getting a bit antsy when there were so many breaks with the DRS at the end. I was just really psyched to get out there and have a bat. Have trained a lot. Love batting with a bit of freedom,” Grace said at the post-match presentation.











