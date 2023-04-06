Urvashi Rautela Gives A Fitting Reply To Fan She Is Not Here Placard in Rishabh Pant First Public Appearance Post Accident In DC vs GT Game

Home

Urvashi Rautela Gives A Fitting Reply To Fan For ‘Thank God She Is Not Here’ Placard in Rishabh Pant’s First Public Appearance Post Accident In DC vs GT Game

Delhi Capitals will now lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on April 8 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.



Delhi Capitals regular captain Rishabh Pant is currently out of Indian Premier League 2023 as the wicketkeeper batter met with a serious accident on December 30 2020 while going back home. The 25-year-old batter will likely to miss the World Test Championship 2023 final and ODI World Cup as well which will be hosted by India.

Delhi played its first home game after four years against defending champions Gujarat Titans and Pant who is on the road to recovery took the opportunity to support his franchise from the stands.

However, Delhi lost that match against Gujarat at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. This was the second straight loss for the franchise in the ongoing season of cash-rich league.

During the match a cricket fan was spotted holding a placard on which she mentioned Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela and wrote, “Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here”. The 29-year-old actor took note of that and shared a picture of her from her Instagram handle with the caption, “Why?” The post went viral on social media in no time.

Both Urvashi and Pant were in news last year at the time of T20 World Cup 2022 when she revealed that Rishabh Pant waited hours in the hotel to meet her. Post Rautela’s claim, Pant posted on his Instagram story and called Urvashi a liar. The two celebs then got involved in a heated indirect exchange, taking a dig at each other without taking names.

Delhi Capitals will now lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on April 8 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.











