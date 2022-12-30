US, Greece, Italy win at United Cup blended groups tennis

The U.S. had crushed Czech Republic 3-1 on the blended groups United Cup when American Frances Tiafoe’s opponent Tomas Machac retired on account of a proper ankle harm within the second set of their singles match on Friday.

Prime-seeded Greece and Italy additionally accomplished wins on Friday.

Tiafoe gained the primary set 6-3 at Ken Rosewall Enviornment in Sydney however trailed 4-2 within the second to his Czech opponent when the match ended on account of Machac’s harm. After attempting to retrieve a forehand shot from Tiafoe, Machac was capable of rise to his toes however after session with a health care provider and his workforce, he determined he couldn’t proceed.

“We were in the midst of a battle,” Tiafoe stated. “It sucks that I got over the line this way. You don’t want to see that. Hopefully he can get right for the Australian Open.”

The Individuals went into the second day of the five-match encounter main 2-0 after singles wins on Thursday by Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys.

However two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova saved seven set factors to beat world No. 3 Jessica Pegula 7-6 (6), 6-4 within the first match Friday to maintain the Czechs in with an opportunity of victory.

’We preserve preventing,” Kvitova stated. “I think USA is such a great team with great players in the team. We are not really favorites here, but we are fighting every match, every point. That’s our team spirit.”

From 5-1 down within the tiebreak, Kvitova went on to avoid wasting three set factors earlier than incomes her eighth set level at 7-6 and eventually changing to seal the set. After her first-set escape, Kvitova broke Pegula twice to construct a fast 3-0 lead.

In different play Friday, Greece lived as much as its high billing by beating Bulgaria 3-0 in Perth, Western Australia. Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) and Despina Papamichail got here from a set and a break all the way down to defeat Isabella Shinikova 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

On Friday, Maria Sakkari accomplished the Greek win with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Viktoriya Tomova.

And Matteo Berrettini made a superb begin to his season to assist in giving Italy a 3-1 win over Brazil at Brisbane. The Italian participant beat Brazilian No. 1 Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (7) to provide his nation a 2-1 lead and Lucia Bronzetti clinched the Group E encounter when she beat Laura Pigossi 6-0, 6-2.

“Pretty happy I have to say. It’s been a long time since I’ve played my last singles match, so I didn’t know what to expect. I think the level was pretty high,” Berrettini stated. “I’m happy for my performance, but obviously when you play in these kind of competitions the most important thing is to get the win and bring a point for the team and that’s why I’m even happier.”

Two singles matches — one males’s and one ladies’s — are performed over every of two days, with a blended doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.

The inaugural United Cup has groups from 18 nations competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney by means of to Jan. 4. The three metropolis champions and the next-best performing nation from the group stage will meet at Ken Rosewall Enviornment from Jan. 6 to eight to find out the general winner.