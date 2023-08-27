us open 2023 schedule fixtures timings live streaming when and where to watch novak djokovic and carlos alcaraz in action

us open 2023 schedule fixtures timings live streaming when and where to watch novak djokovic and carlos alcaraz in action3 min read
Here are the details of US Open 2023 schedule, timings, live streaming and TV telecast in IST.
New Delhi: Novak Djokovic is back in the United States, back in New York — and back at the U.S. Open for the first time in two years. Unable to compete at Flushing Meadows in 2022 because he was not allowed to fly to the country as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the 23-time Grand Slam champion will be back in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday as play begins in the season’s final major tournament. He has spent more weeks ranked at No. 1 than any man or woman. But that doesn’t mean he would mind overtaking current ATP leader Carlos Alcaraz simply by defeating U.S. Open rookie Alexandre Muller on Monday. Competitors know that Djokovic can find motivation anywhere. They also know — based on his titles at the Australian Open in January and French Open in June, and his run to the Wimbledon final in July, and his victory over Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Masters final last weekend — that he’s still a, if not the, favourite in every tournament he enters. Alcaraz on the other hand, will be looking to make his presence felt this time around by winning the US Open Cup after losing out to Djokovic twice in back to back finals. The Spaniard will face Dominik Koepfer in the first round.
SCHEDULE
- First round: August 28-29
- Second round: August 30-31
- Third round: Sept. 1-2
- Fourth round: Sept. 3-4
- Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6
- Women’s singles semi-finals: Sept. 7
- Men’s singles semi-finals: Sept. 8
- Women’s singles final: Sept. 9
- Men’s singles final: Sept. 10
Men’s Match-ups to Watch Out For (1st Round)
- Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer (Arthur Ashe Stadium)
- Novak Djokovic vs. Alexandre Muller (Arthur Ashe Stadium)
- Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs
- Holger Rune vs. Roberto Carballes Baena
- Casper Ruud vs. Qualifier
- Jannik Sinner vs. Yannick Hanfmann
- Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic
- Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori
- Taylor Fritz vs. Steve Johnson
- Frances Tiafoe vs. Learner Tien
- Chris Eubanks vs. Soonwoo Kwon
Women’s Match-ups to Watch Out For (1st Round)
- Iga Świątek vs. Rebecca Peterson
- Aryna Sabalenka vs. Maryna Zanevska
- Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi
- Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk
- Ons Jabeur vs. Camila Osorio Serrano
- Coco Gauff vs. Qualifier
- Caroline Garcia vs. Qualifier
- Maria Sakkari vs. Rebeka Masarova
- Marketa Vondrousova vs. Qualifier
- Karolina Muchova vs. Storm Hunter
LIVE STREAMING/ TV TELECAST TIMINGS
Indian tennis fans can watch all the action live on Sony Sports. In the first round, the matches being played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will start from 9:30 PM IST, while the ones that will be played at other courts will start from 8:30 PM IST.