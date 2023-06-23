US President Joe Bidens Reaction to Indian PM Narendra Modis Cricket Reference During White House Speech Goes VIRAL

Home

US President Joe Biden’s Reaction to Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Cricket’ Reference During White House Speech Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Looked like Biden was not expecting it during Modi’s speech and his reaction says it all.

Joe Biden’s Reaction (Image: ANI screengrab)

Washington: The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the US. During his visit which is gaining much popularity, Modi was invited to the iconic White House dinner. During his White House dinner speech, Modi made a ‘cricket’ reference where he wished the US cricket team all the best and hoped they qualify for the ODI World Cup that will take place in India. But, it was US President Joe Biden’s reaction when Modi made the ‘cricket’ reference has garnered attention.

Looked like Biden was not expecting it during Modi’s speech and his reaction says it all. Here is the much-talked about reaction:

#WATCH | Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success: PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The… pic.twitter.com/996i2fkdJx — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

According to the reports, more than 400 guests were invited for the dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. Following the dinner, guests will enjoy musical selections from the following performers: Joshua Bell, American Violinist and Conductor. Joshua Bell is a GRAMMY Award-winning violinist, soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and conductor, and currently the Music Director of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.















