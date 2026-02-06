The initiative will focus on telling the story of the sport, the athletes, and the mission, inviting the public to become part of a unified movement that reflects the pride and strength of all 50 states. “I have had the vision for this campaign brewing for a long time, but bringing a concept of this scale to life requires significant resources and the right creative spark,” said Mickie Knous, Olympian and Director of Partner & Sponsor Development at USA Bobsled & Skeleton. “This partnership with The Uptown Agency has finally allowed us to turn that vision into a reality. I am so excited to watch America donate from every corner of the map; ’50 States Strong’ is our chance to rally supporters nationwide, build real momentum, and make sure our athletes feel that support from every state as they compete.” “Unlike many countries we compete against, the USA Team does not receive government funding,” said Aron McGuire, CEO of USABS. “Our ability to train, compete, and succeed on the world stage depends on the generosity of donors who believe in our athletes and the values they represent. We are confident that the ’50 States Strong’ campaign will be impactful to support USA athletes” The Uptown Agency has provided USABS with strategic support in turning this idea into reality as their 2005-26 season continues. “Our goal is to help USABS turn attention into action in a way that’s simple, powerful, and easy for people to join,” said Joseph AlexanderCEO of The Uptown Agency. “We’re proud to support this initiative and help build a national movement that invites every state to show up and stand behind these athletes.” Supporters can learn more and contribute atThe Uptown Agency is an award-winning, Dallas-based brand, creative, media, and PR partner built for modern growth. The agency helps ambitious companies engineer differentiation and scale by aligning brand strategy, creative, content, media, and communications under one roof. Led by a multidisciplinary team of strategists, designers, producers, media buyers, and PR operators, The Uptown Agency creates brands people remember and marketing systems that perform. Its work blends creative excellence with data-driven strategy to deliver bespoke solutions that activate audiences and drive measurable business results. results.USA Bobsled & Skeleton (USABS) is the national governing body for bobsled and skeleton in the United States, responsible for training, developing, and supporting athletes from development to elite levels of competition. For more information, visit, or follow the team’s journey on Instagram: @USABS, Facebook: USABS, and TikTok: @usabobsledskeleton. SOURCE The Uptown Agency