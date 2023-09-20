Home

Sports

USA To Host India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup Match; Check Deets

The 2024 T20I World Cup will be hosted by the West Indies and the United States.



USA To Host India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup Match; Check Deets

New Delhi: The 2024 T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the United States will also be the co-host for the marquee event and this will be the first time for America to host a World Cup. For arch-rivals India and Pakistan ICC has finalised a venue in for this blockbuster clash in US.

According to a Cricbuzz report the clash between India and Pakistan will be played at Van Cortlandt Park in the borough of Bronx.

“The announcement is set to come within months after the substantive talks between ICC and New York City officials fell through for the construction of a similar pop venue in Van Cortlandt Park in the borough of Bronx. The city officials were compelled to drop the plans for Bronx after some heavy resistance from some of the locals residing around the park and one of the cricket leagues that is based out of the same park. Bronx’s loss was Nassau County’s gain as the ICC proved to be quick on its feet to materialize negotiations with the Nassau County officials, the administrators of the Eisenhower Park,” the Cricbuzz report stated.

However, India and Pakistan faced each other in the recently concluded Asia Cup where India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs on reserve day.

Now, both India and Pakistan will face each other in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 the clash will be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14 at clash will start at 2 PM IST.















