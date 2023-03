USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, Qualifier Play-off, Match 7: Top Picks, Captain

Home

Sports

USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC CWC Qualifier Play-off, Match 7: Top Picks, Captain – United States vs United Arab Emirates Playing 11s For Today’s Match Windhoek 1.00 PM IST March 31, Friday

USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, Qualifier Play-off, Match 7: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, USA vs UAE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, USA vs UAE Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction United States vs United Arab Emirates, Fantasy Playing Tips.

USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction

USA vs UAE, Qualifier Play-off, Match 7: Top Picks, Captain – United States vs United Arab Emirates Playing 11s For Today’s Match Windhoek 1.00 PM IST March 31, Friday:

USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, Qualifier Play-off, Match 7: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, USA vs UAE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, USA vs UAE Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction United States vs United Arab Emirates, Fantasy Playing Tips.

TOSS – United States vs United Arab Emirates seventh match toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST on Friday.

Time – 1.30 PM IST, March 31, Friday.

Venue: Windhoek

USA vs UAE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Jahangir

Batters: G Singh, W Muhammad, S Modani

All-rounders: N Patel, N Kenjige, A Khan

Bowlers: Ali Khan, J Singh, S Netravalkar, K Meiyappan

Predicted Playing XI

USA Probable Playing XI: M Patel (wk), S Jahangir, A Jones, G Singh, S Modani, S Taylor, N Patel, S Netravalkar, Ali Khan, J Singh, and J Singh.

UAE Probable Playing XI: V Aravind, W Muhammad, Asif-Khan, R Shahzad, A Lakra, A Khan, R Mustafa, Z Khan, K Meiyappan, J Siddiqui, and S Sharma.

Squads

United States Squad: Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(w/c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Kyle Phillip, Usman Rafiq, Steven Taylor

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan