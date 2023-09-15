Home

Usama Mir Urges Fans Not To Criticise Pakistan Team After Asia Cup 2023 Loss Against Sri Lanka

Naseem Shah who missed the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Netherlands will also likely to miss the few matches of ODI World Cup 2023.

Colombo: Pakistan pacer Usama Mir urged cricket fans not to criticize the team after they lost the must-win game against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup. Sri Lanka has booked their berth into the final of the marquee event after beating Pakistan by 2 wickets (DLS Method).

Pakistan has played the match without Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf as both the pacers were out of the tournament due to injuries and after the loss fans started criticising the team for their poor performance.

However, Usama who was not part of playing XI against Sri Lanka took his Twitter and urged fans to not to slam the team on the basis of one or two games.

I have a few things I want to say👇👇 pic.twitter.com/K7J00SuIxc — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) September 15, 2023

“Thank you for your support wherever we are in the World. It truly means a lot.But support should be a 2-way thing. In good times everyone praises us. And then as soon as we have a few bad games we are the worst cricketers of all time and nobody is with us. This really hurts. We need your support more in the bad times than in the good. The most important thing I’d like to say is that 1-2 matches don’t define a cricketer. If Shadab Khan doesn’t perform in a few games he’s not a bad cricketer. Now everyone is saying he’s in the team due to ‘friendship’ and other stuff. It is nonsense. I’ve seen first hand how he and the rest train. We give our 100% effort. Now if Shadab performs in the next game, all of a sudden he is the greatest etc etc? We need to stop being so reactionary as fans” tweeted Mir.

“When I debuted for Pakistan everyone was hyping me up. I had a great year from National T20, to the Pakistan Cup, to the PSL, to the T20 Blast, to the Hundred and also the New Zealand ODI series. After 1/2 average games vs Afghanistan suddenly I’m an average bowler and don’t deserve to be in the side?

This is crazy. I think we need to stop this unnecessary criticism. It does have an impact on players. The management and captain put in tremendous effort for Pakistan’s success. And 1 am confident we will find it. We’re going through a slight tough time at the moment but I’m hopeful the Pakistan team will bring happiness and joy very soon. Remember our team in your prayers. Pakistan Zindabad” Mir concluded.

Pakistan will now feature in the upcoming ODI World Cup where they will face Netherlands for their opener clash and the match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.















