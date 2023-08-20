USAs Noah Lyles Blazes To Mens 100m Gold In 9.83s

Home

World Athletics Championship 2023: USA’s Noah Lyles Blazes To Men’s 100m Gold In 9.83s

American Noah Lyles started slow but made up in the final 50m of the race to race away with gold at the World Athletics Championship 2023.



Noah Lyles shows his World Championship gold to crowd in Budapest. (Image: World Athletics/Twitter)

Budapest: USA’s Noah Lyles blazed to the men’s 100m gold clocking 9.83s, equalling the world lead on Sunday. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo took silver in a national record of 9.88s, and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes finished a thousandth of a second behind to take bronze.

Oblique Seville also clocked 9.88s but wound up fourth. Lyles started slow but made amends in the final 50m of the race to run away with the top prize. Christian Coleman was the leader in the early stages but Tebogo and Hughes closed in to seal off the rest of the medals. Coleman finished fifth with 9.92s.

Meanwhile, the surprise package of the day was Canada’s Ethan Katzberg, who won the men’s hammer with a 81.25m throw. The youngster improved on his own national record in the fifth round to take the lead, overtaking Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki.

The 100m of his life 🤯 🇺🇸’s @LylesNoah scorches to the 100m gold in a world-leading 9.83 🤩#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/PNKHVuOMWF — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 20, 2023

Home favourite Bence Halasz had led for the first three rounds with 80.82m, but wound up in third place to secure the host nation’s first medal of the championships. Katzberg had never thrown over 80 metres before coming to this competition. Nowicki took silver with 81.02m.

In the men’s 10000m final, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei claimed his third title at worlds with a timing of 27:51.42s while Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (27:52.60s) of Kenya took silver with Selemon Barega of Ethiopia (27:52.72s) the bronze.

In the women’s long jump, Serbian Ivana Vuleta soared 7.14m to top the podium. It was also her best jump this season. Vuleta, a 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner, ensured her the gold on her fifth attempt.

Tara Davis-Woodhall (6.91m) of the USA took silver while Alina Rotaru-Kottmann of Romania jumped 6.88m for bronze.















