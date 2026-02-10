Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted 11: Both sides will look to ring in some changes ahead of their second Group A match of the tournament at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Tuesday.Pakistan cricket team are getting ready to take on USA in their second Group A game of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Tuesday. Salman Ali Agha’s side posted a scratchy three-wicket win over Netherlands in their opening match, struggling to overhaul a 148-run target. The Pakistan batting badly let them down as they collapse from 98/2 at one stage to 114/7 at one stage. One of the biggest cause of concern was batting of former captain Babar Azam, who scored at less than a run-a-ball during his knock of 15. Apart from Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Usman Khan was dismissed for two-ball duck. Usman’s position in the playing 11 will be in doubt with young Khwaja Nafay breathing down his neck. Nafay has a strike-rate of almost 180 in his brief international career and Pakistan will be keen to test him out before their clash against arch-rivals India in Colombo on Sunday. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had already warned before the tournament got under way that Babar Azam needs to work on his strike-rate and he will not be opposed to dropping either Fakhar Zaman or Babar.
Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Asif said that USA will beat Pakistan again in the 2026 World Cup pic.twitter.com/Ca5vuUMBTT— Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) February 10, 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Predicted Playing 11Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan/Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed USA: Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan/Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar
