Home

Sports

Usman Khawaja INJURED? Here’s Why Australian Batter May Not Bat in Ahmedabad

Ind vs Aus: Khawaja, who scored 180 in the first essay, picked up a knee injury on Sunday while fielding.

IND vs AUS: Usman Khawaja Unlikely To Bat Again In Fourth Test Due To Injury



Ahmedabad: In what may come as a massive setback for the Australian team on the last day of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, Australia’s premier batter Usman Khawaja may not come out to bat again during the game. Khawaja, who scored 180 in the first essay, picked up a knee injury on Sunday while fielding. As per a report in ‘West Australian’, Khawaja’s scans have not shown any conclusive injury but the southpaw has soreness in his left leg.

“He did have a scan, which is standard procedure. The imaging did not reveal anything conclusive,” an Australian team spokesman said.

“He has soreness in his left lower leg, just below the knee on the outside of the lower leg.” The batter was scheduled to get assessed on Monday morning. While there is no update on his injury, he has not come out to bat after Ravichandran Ashwin removed Matthew Kuhnemann early on the final day. Instead of Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne has joined Travis Head.











