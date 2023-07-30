UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Chennai Equal The Score By 3-3





Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers, UTT 2023 Final Live Score

Defending champions Chennai Lions will look to create history on Sunday when they take on a formidable Goa Challengers in the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis season 4. Chennai Lions were unstoppable as they thwarted the challenge from Puneri Paltan in the semifinals on Saturday. On the other hand, Goa Challengers were made to work hard by last edition’s finalist Dabang Delhi TTC in the first semifinal.





