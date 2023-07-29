July 29, 2023

UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champion Lions Eye Final Birth

3 hours ago


LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis Championship’s semi final 2 from Pune.

LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune

LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai Lions will lock horns against Puneri Paltan for the semi-final 2 of the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis on Saturday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Chennai Lions lost their last tie against Dabang Delhi T.T.C and will look to bounce back to reach the final of Season 4. Achanta Sharath Kamal will be the key player for the franchise despite losing his last match to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

World No. 33 Benedikt Duda and Yangzi Liu will look to continue their winning performance in the last four stage.










