Vaibhav Suryavanshi BREAKS another World record in massive 227-run opening stand

Young sensation Vaibhav Suryavansi breaks another world record during the third Youth ODI on Wednesday against the Proteas at Willowmoore Park.

Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks another World record

Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks “World record”

Suryavanshi and Aaron George created havoc

Suryavanshi has been rewriting history in Youth ODI cricket

The India Under-19 team posted a massive opening stand against South Africa Under-19 in the third Youth ODI on Wednesday. 14-year-old young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi along with opening partner Aaron George, smashed centuries to take their team to towering heights in the bilateral series against the Proteas.Their 227-run partnership for the first wicket set a record and sent a strong message ahead of next week’s U-19 World Cup. In doing so, Suryavanshi also became the youngest captain in Youth ODI history to score a century, etching yet another world record to his name.South Africa’s decision to bowl first backfired did not got according to plan at Willowmoore Park. The Indian opening duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George created havoc off Proteas bowling attack with remarkable precision, breaking the long-standing Indian Youth ODI opening partnership record of 218 runs which was earlier set by Ankush Bains and Akhil Herwadkar in 2013. Leading the side in the absence of regular captain Ayush Mhatre, Suryavanshi led the charge, as he became the youngest captain in Youth ODI history to score a century. His innings featured nine boundaries and ten massive sixes.Suryavanshi was caught at deep square-leg in the 26th over, but the damage had already been done. His opening partner, Aaron George, continued the onslaught and reached his century in the 29th over, completely dismantling South Africa’s bowling attack.Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been rewriting the record books in youth cricket. Earlier in 2026, he broke India’s star wicketkeeper-barter Rishabh Pant’s record for the fastest fifty in Youth ODI history, reaching the mark in just 15 balls against South Africa. This came after his previous achievement of the fastest century at the U-19 level, a remarkable 52-ball ton against England. On top of that, he became the youngest player ever to be bought in an IPL auction.