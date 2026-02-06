Home

Team India won their 6th ICC Under-19 World Cup title thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s world-record breaking knock of 175 in 80 balls with 15 sixes against England in Harare on Friday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after scoring a century against England in ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 final on Friday. (Source: X)

Team India ended the four-year wait for their record-extending sixth world title by clinching the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 crown with an extraordinary display against England in the final in Harare on Friday led by 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The Indian opener smashed a plethora of records en route to smashing 175 off just 80 balls with 15 sixes and 15 fours and India hammered England by 100 runs after posting a record total of 411 for 9 in the final. It is the highest-ever individual score in the final of an ICC tournament, surpassing Australian Alyssa Healy’s score of 170 in 2018. Suryavanshi completed his century off 55 balls – the second fastest in the history of the U-19 World Cup as well and accelerated to his 150 in 71 balls – the fastest-ever in Youth ODIs, surpassing his 84-ball 150 against UAE last year. The Rajasthan Royals opener exploded in the title clash, reaching his fifty in just 32 balls and continued in the same vein to torment the English bowlers with his wide range of strokes. His second fifty came off just 23 balls. The Bihar teenager now holds the record for most sixes in a Youth ODI innings, surpassing his own 14 maximums against UAE at ICC-Academy, Dubai in December. Such was Suryavanshi’s onslaught that India’s run-rate at one stage was around 10 at the halfway mark and the projected total was 500 at that stage of the game. India ended up scoring 240 runs in 4 in 30 overs while Suryavanshi onslaught was going on.He finally got out in the 26th over while trying to scoop Manny Lumsden, only to get his glove through to England captain and wicketkeeper Thomas Rew to complete a catch down the leg side off a short of a length ball from around the wicket. He put on 142 runs in just 19 overs with his skipper Ayush Mhatre, who departed following a 51-ball 53 immediately after bringing up his half-century. He became the highest run-scorer in the U-19 World Cup 2026, surpassing Afghanistan’s Faisal Shinozada with 439 runs compared to 36. By clearing the ropes 15 time on Friday, Suryavanshi ended with 30 sixes in the 2026 edition, leapfrogging South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, whose record of 18 sixes had stood since 2022. Suryavanshi also become the youngest centurion in the history of the tournament. After Suryavanshi’s dismissal, Abhigyan Kundu (40 off 31 balls), Vedant Trivendi (32 off 36), Vihaan Malhotra (30 off 36) and Kanishk Chouhan (37 off 20) chipped in with useful contributions, and even though England did manage to pull things back a bit, they were not allowed to dictate.The English team in reply were always behind in the chase, needing a world record 412 runs to win. Caleb Falconer, coming in at No. 5, swung his willow merrily to score a memorable century in only 63 balls with six sixes and 8 fours to reduce the margin of defeat. He remained unbeaten on 115 off 67 balls with 7 sixes and 9 fours as England were bowled out for 311 in 40.2 overs. England opener Ben Dawkins smashed 66 off 56 balls with two sixes and 7 fours while Ben Mayes scored 45 off 28 balls with 2 sixes and 7 fours but the asking rate always remained out of reach. English skipper Thomas Rew, who scored a century in the semifinal against defending champions Australia, was looking impressive but fell to Kanishk Chouhan for 31 off 18 balls with 1 six and 4 fours. Pacer RS Ambrish was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/56 while Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan picked up a couple of wickets each in the memorable win.