Young all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan played an impactful knock as India comfortably defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 58 runs in a Super Six match to seal their place in the ICC U-19 World Cup semifinals on Sunday. India will face Afghanistan in the semifinal, while England and Australia will contest the other last-four clash.Kanishk scored a quick 35 off 29 balls, and stitched a crucial 50-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Khilan Patel, who remained unbeaten on 21 from 15 deliveries, guideing India post a fighting total of 252 before being bowled out in 49.5 overs. Pakistan, who needed to chase down 253 within 33.3 overs to qualify on net run rate, failed to show the required urgency. They were dismissed for 194 in 46.2 overs.With the ball, Kanishk returned with economical figures of 1 for 30 from 10 overs, which included an impressive 40 dot balls. Left-arm spinner Khilan Patel (3/35 in 9.2 overs) and captain Ayush Mhatre (3/31 in 8 overs) both applied constant pressure as the pitch helped spinners, successfully decreasing the scoring rate through the middle overs.Asked to bat first, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (30 off 22) began aggressively but was removed by left-arm seamer Mohammad Sayyam (2/69), he was dismissed attempting a second pull shot in consecutive deliveries, while skipper Ayush Mhatre’s struggles in Youth ODIs continued as he was dismissed for a golden duck, while Aaron George was undone by a superb delivery from the tall Abdul Subhan (3/33) that pitched on middle and straightened to clip the off stump. India slipped from 47 without loss to 47 for 3, before left-hander Vihaan Malhotra (21) joined Vedant to steady the innings with a 62-run partnership. However, the sluggish pitch made strokeplay difficult as top-order batters, including Vedant, struggled to accelerate. The right-hander faced 98 balls, and smashed two fours and a six, before falling to a mistimed shot off a full toss from left-arm wrist spinner Momin Qamar. Kanishk and Khilan then took the initiative at the death, scoring freely to push India to a secure total.