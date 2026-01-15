BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported certain ski season metrics from the beginning of the ski season through January 4, 2026 compared to the same prior year period through January 5, 2025. The reported ski season metrics are for the Company’s North American destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, excluding the results of the Australian and European resorts and ski areas. The data mentioned in this release is interim period data and is subject to fiscal quarter end review and adjustments.
- Season-to-date total skier visits were down 20.0% compared to the prior year period.
- Season-to-date total lift revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue for each applicable period, was down 1.8% compared to the prior year period.
- Season-to-date ski school revenue was down 14.9% and dining revenue was down 15.9% compared to the prior year period. Retail/rental revenue for North American resort and ski area store locations was down 6.0% compared to the prior year period.
