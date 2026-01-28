Two weekends unite the best of cheer, dance, and band to celebrate school spirit and community on a

national stage

National School Spirit Championships (NSSC): A new national event bringing high school cheer, dance, and band programs together for one unified championship experience.

Expanded Championships: NSSC is home to the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship, UDA National Dance Team Championship, the inaugural National School Band Championship, and the new Spirit Program Game Day division.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Jan. 28, 2026

