Vastrakar Strikes Early; Matthews Departs

LIVE, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score: India have won the first game against Pakistan. Get all updates and live streaming details.

Live, India women vs West Indies women, Women’s T20 World Cup

LIVE, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score

India are likely to get Smriti Mandhana boost when they take on West Indies in the second group encounter of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday in Cape Town. The batters shone against Pakistan in the lung opener with Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh doing the job. India would endeavour to put up an improved bowling show against West Indies. West Indies, on the other hand, will be eager to register their first win in the tournament having being thrashed by England in their opener.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman




  • 7:00 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: Deepti Sharma comes into the attack. Good move from Harmanpreet Kaur to stop the flow of runs. Deepti gives just two runs from her first over. WI 33/1 (6)



  • 6:44 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: <font color=”09090a“>Short ball from Renuka Singh and Shemaine Campbelle pulls it down to deep square leg boundary for four. First boundary of the game. WI 10/1 (3)



  • 6:41 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: OUT! Pooja Vastrakar strikes in her first over. Windies captain Hayley Matthews is caught behind. A wicket maiden. WI 4/1 (2)



  • 6:35 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: West Indies: Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor open the innings for Windies. Renuka Singh will open the attack. Four runs come from the first over. WI 4/0



  • 6:11 PM IST


  • 6:09 PM IST


  • 6:07 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: Hayley Matthews has won the toss and West Indies will bat first.



  • 5:42 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: Hello and welcome to India’s second match against West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup. India have won their first game against Pakistan while West Indies are coming from a loss against England.







Published Date: February 15, 2023 5:38 PM IST



Updated Date: February 15, 2023 6:42 PM IST







