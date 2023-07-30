July 30, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad Goes All-Out Against India After Men In Blues Loss Against West Indies In Second ODI

The Men in Blue will play the series decider against Shai Hope-led side on 1 August, Tuesday.

IND vs WI, IND vs WI 2023, India National Cricket Team, Venkatesh Prasad, West Indies National Cricket Team
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid were spotted during India’s practice session. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad lashed out at the Indian team after their humiliating loss against West Indies in the second ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday. The 53-year-old said that the Men in Blue are far from how champion sides are despite the money and power.

With the 2023 ODI World Cup less than four months away, the Indian thinktank are still searching for answers and are testing players in the ongoing three-match series against Windies. Such were the experimentation that both captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested themselves in the second game on Saturday. In the first game to, Rohit dropped himself at No.7 while Kohli didn’t even bat.

In the first ODI, while chasing a below-par total of 115, India struggled en route to their win and lost five wickets in the process. West Indies won the second game by six wickets after the Indian batting sans two of the seniors collapsed from 90/0 at one stage to 181 all out.

India’s batting order was questionable too in the second game as they pushed Sanju Samson to no. 3, Axar Patel to no.4 and Suryakumar Yadav to no.6. The trio failed miserably as only Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) found themselves amongst runs.

With two prestigious tournaments around the corner, it is fair to say that things haven’t worked out for the head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit and have raised more questions ahead of two major tournaments (Asia Cup and World Cup). Being the World Cup year, the Asia Cup will be played in 50-over format.

Prasad pointed out India’s struggles and stated that they are neither exciting like England nor brutal like Australia. “Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now. Lost ODI series against Ban, SA and AUS. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups. Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be,” Prasad tweeted.

“Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time,” he added.

India have failed to win to an ICC trophy for the past 10 years. The last time India team won an ICC title was the 2013 Champions Trophy in England under MS Dhoni. The Men in Blue will play the series decider against Shai Hope-led West Indies on August 1.










