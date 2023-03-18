Venkatesh Prasad Heaps Praise On KL Rahul After India 5-Wicket Victory, Sparks HUGE Meme Fest

Home

Venkatesh Prasad Heaps Praise On KL Rahul After India’s 5-Wicket Victory, Sparks HUGE Meme Fest

When Rahul was in one of his worst patches, Prasad demanded him to be out of the team and it led to a huge social media war with another ex India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

New Delhi: In a low-scoring 1st ODI between India and Australia, saw the host in trouble in the run-chase of 188. But thanks to the heroics from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja under pressure, the Men in Blue went over the finishing line and rounded off a well-fought 5-victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

It was great to see under-performing star batter KL Rahul back in form as he scored a crucial 75 runs in the run-chase. His innings has prompted former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad to forget about his past remarks on the LSG skipper and didn’t hesitate to praise him for the win on Twitter.

Now things look different and this very situation gives the fans a chance to be creative and all of them have come up with memes galore on the social media space.

Venkatesh prasad after seeing Kl Rahul today’s innings pic.twitter.com/7eVZ7haNXD — Karan Makwana (@karanmak25) March 17, 2023

“Just tried to play normal cricketing shots. Got a few boundaries away and that settled my nerves. I batted with Shubman (Gill), Hardik (Pandya), and Jadeja. The talk was that there’s help on the wicket but we did not want to get into our shells and play out a certain bowler. We wanted to be positive and put the loose balls away,” Rahul told the official broadcaster after the match ended.











