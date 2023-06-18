Home

Sports

Duleep Trophy 2023-24: Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out At South Zone Selectors After Jalaj Saxena Misses Out

Jalaj Saxena was the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season with 50 scalps that included six five wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls.



Jalaj Saxena bowls during Ranji Trphy 2022-23. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has lashed out at the South Zone selection committee on Sunday for not picking Jalaj Saxena in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The six-team zonal tournament marks the starts of BCCI domestic schedule for the 2023-24 season.

Saxena, who plays for Kerala in domestic circuit, was the highest wicket-taker with 50 wickets from seven games in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 that included six five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls.

There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets. Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame https://t.co/pI57RbrI81 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 18, 2023

Expressing his disappointment on Saxena’s exclusion, Prasad, who had also served as India’s bowling coach in the past, described the incident ‘laughable’. “There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets. Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame,” Prasad tweeted.

Earlier, Saxena himself expressed disappointment after being left out. “Highest wicket-taker in Ranji trophy in India( Elite Group) didn’t get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone,” Saxena tweeted.

Highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy in India( Elite Group) didn’t get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone 🙏 https://t.co/Koewj6ekRt — Jalaj Saxena (@jalajsaxena33) June 17, 2023

An experienced all-rounder, Saxena has played 133 first-class games with 410 wickets and 6567 runs to his name that include 28 five-wicket hauls, seven 10-wicket hauls, 14 centuries and 32 fifties.

South Zone Squad: Hanuma Vihari (C), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, and Tilak Varma.















