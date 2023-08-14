Home

Sports

Venkatesh Prasad SLAMS Rahul Dravid, Hardik Pandya After India Lose T20I Series vs West Indies – FULL STORY

WI vs Ind: Venkatesh Prasad also reckoned India should not have lost to a side that has not even made the World Cup.

Indian T20I captain Hardik Pandya and Head Coach Rahul Dravid. (Pic: Twitter)

Florida: The Hardik Pandya-led Indian team faced heavy cricticism following their humiliating eight-wicket loss in the fifth and final T20I at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday. While some felt that the combination of Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri was better, others reckoned that Rahul Dravid–Hardik Pandya due is not capable to win trophies for India in the longer run. Amid all of this, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad ripped into the current T20I coach and captain duo. He stated that it has been long that India has not been up to the mark in white-ball cricket. He also reckoned India should not have lost to a side that has not even made the World Cup.

“India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements,” he tweeted.

He also went on to hold Dravid and Hardik responsible after the loss. He said: “They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much. India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl. It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good.”















