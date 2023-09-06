Home

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Schedule: Venue, Timings, Dates, Squads And All You Need to Know

Asia Cup Super 4: Forget the four teams, all eyes would be on the India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo.

Asia Cup Super 4 Schedule and Venue (Image: File Photo)

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Schedule

So yes, the Asia Cup Super 4 starts today with Pakistan taking on Bangladesh in the opener at Gadaffi stadium in Lahore. While it promises to be a cracker, the entire caravan moves to Sri Lanka where the remaining games would take place. The big Super 4 match would without a doubt be the India-Pakistan clash on September 10. There would be six matches played in the Super Four stage where each team would play each other once and then the top two teams play the final. The four Super 4 teams are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Schedule of Super 4 matches in Asia Cup 2023:

Sept 6 – PAK vs BAN

Sept 9 – SL vs BAN

Sept 10 – IND vs PAK

Sept 12 – IND vs SL

Sept 14 – PAK vs SL

Sept 15 – IND vs BAN

When will the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 games start?

All Asia Cup Super 4 games will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the Super 4 Asia Cup games be played?

Apart from the Super 4 opener between Pakistan and Bangladesh, all other Super 4 games would be played at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami















