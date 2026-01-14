Leaders in EDC packs, apparel, and performance stretch uniforms, Vertx and Flying Cross, will highlight their newest product launches including the expanded Vertx Gamut Series and Daily Carry Series packs as well as Flying Cross’ innovative Flex line. Attendees can also look forward to meeting a dynamic lineup of brand ambassadors at the event.

LAS VEGAS

Jan. 14, 2026

Prime Flex – Advanced stretch and comfort engineered for all-day performance

– Advanced stretch and comfort engineered for all-day performance Power Flex – Durable, high-mobility fabric designed for demanding environments

– Durable, high-mobility fabric designed for demanding environments Recon X – A rugged, mission-driven uniform featured exclusively in the booth

– A rugged, mission-driven uniform featured exclusively in the booth LIT Safety Vest – High-visibility innovation designed with tactical utility in mind

– High-visibility innovation designed with tactical utility in mind Gamut Series – Vertx’s iconic CCW backpack now comes in multiple sizes with enhanced functionality and design

– Vertx’s iconic CCW backpack now comes in multiple sizes with enhanced functionality and design Siege Series – Vertx’s first-ever overt bags built for resilience and versatility

– Vertx’s first-ever overt bags built for resilience and versatility Daily Carry Series – Three sleek packs designed for everyday readiness

– Three sleek packs designed for everyday readiness Urban Ghost Series – Designed for discreet CCW access with superior function and quality

– Designed for discreet CCW access with superior function and quality Ready Pack X – A classic redesigned with proven features and modern upgrades