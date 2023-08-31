Viacom18 Wins BCCI Home Rights For Both TV And Digital

Home

The auction for BCCI's media rights took place today and Viacom 18 bagged the rights for TV and digital.

Mumbai: The auction for the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) took place today and Viacom 18 bagged both the rights for TV and digital. As per a report on Cricbuzz, Viacom 18 will now telecast all domestic and home matches.

What we understand is that two familiar foes – Star and Sony – are of course there and then there is a new entrant for the TV rights, that is Viacom 18.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup is starting in a couple of days’ time while the ODI World Cup will take place just after that. The two events are expected to break all TV records in terms of revenue and viewership. While the Asia Cup will take place in Sri Lanka, the ODI WC will be hosted by India.

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the opener clash of the Asia Cup which will be played on September 02 at Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The team will travel to Sri Lanka on August 29.

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.















