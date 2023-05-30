Home

IPL 2023: Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh Salute ‘Thala’ Dhoni As Chennai Super Kings Win 5th Title

Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious by 5 wickets against Gujarat Titans.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were present in the stadium

Monday night witnessed one of the most thrilling IPL finales ever. The entire nation was glued to their couch until Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans and lifted the trophy. The team emerged victorious by 5 wickets, all thanks to Ravindra Jadeja’s memorable performance. He ended the match with two consecutive boundaries. People were rendered speechless at Chennai’s last-minute win and they enjoyed watching CSK lift the trophy. But it’s not just us. Celebrities too, could not resist dancing and celebrating Chennai Super Kings’ big win. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were present in the stadium cheering on the team. Others, including Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Bachchan, resorted to social media to express their delight.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are busy these days promoting their soon-to-be-released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sharing a video from the stadium, Vicky dedicated a song from his upcoming film to MS Dhoni. He also added, “MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal.” In the video, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan can be seen clapping and rejoicing at the historic win of Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, 83 actor Ranveer Singh also shared some stills of Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings celebrating their victory. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “Ravindrasinh Jadega!!!!! Oh My Godddddddddd #CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL What a finish !!!! What a final !!!!! #RavindraJadeja #Jadeja #Jaddu #IPL2023Final @IPL #ChennaiSuperKings.”

Ranveer Singh also heaped praises on the team Gujarat and its captain Hardik Pandya. Sharing a team photo of Gujarat Titans, Ranveer added, “Hardik’s talismanic leadership @hardikpandya7 The fight and might of this team @gujarat_titans. Vanquished but gallant all the way! #AavaDe.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh also joined the bandwagon to extend their wishes for the team and congratulate them. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to congratulate the team and wrote, “Congratulations @ChennaiIPL What a final!!! Commiserations to @gujarat_titans well played. @IPL.”

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of MS Dhoni on Twitter. Celebrating Chennai’s fifth IPL title, the Ek Villain actor wrote, “Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !!! Truly a Champions innings – @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! … Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man ……”

That’s not all. He also shared a picture of CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja and tweeted, “Fairy tale finish @imjadeja – take a bow !!!”

Well, it seems like the entertainment industry is filled with hardcore cricket fans. Raajneeti actor Arjun Rampal also hailed both the teams CSK and GT. He tweeted, “Just Fantastic. Congratulations @ChennaiIPL Champions what a game. What an #IPL thank you for all the entertainment. #ChennaiSuperKings #Champions the hug between @imjadeja and @msdhoni was just love. The hug from @hardikpandya7 to #mohit was compassion. Great game Great moments Great sportsmen.”

With this win, Chennai Super Kings have equalled Mumbai Indians' record of the most IPL trophies- five.
















