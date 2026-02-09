Multi-year collaboration brings bilingual homeownership education to Latino families across eight U.S. markets

Feb. 9, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Rate, a leadingcompany, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Alianza, naming Rate the Official Mortgage Lending Partner of the nation’s largest grassroots soccer platform serving Latino communities. The partnership builds on a successful inaugural 2025 partnership and spans the 2026 and 2027 seasons, activating across eight key U.S. markets and reaching hundreds of thousands of families through trusted, community-driven soccer events. Through the partnership, Rate will engage directly with families at Alianza events nationwide. Rate will provide bilingual homeownership education, financial guidance, and access to mortgage resources designed to support buyers and long-term financial stability. “Homeownership education is most effective when it is delivered in trusted spaces and in the language families are most comfortable using,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. “Alianza brings families together through sport, culture, and community. This partnership allows us to meet families where they already are and provide practical tools that support long-term financial confidence.” Alianza events attract more than 200,000 attendees annually and serve as a cornerstone for Latino youth soccer and family engagement. Rate’s presence at each event will include a dedicated activation space featuring bilingual specialists, short financial education sessions, and resources connected to the Rate App and Rate.com. The partnership builds on a successful 2025 pilot across Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City, expanding Rate’s footprint within Alianza’s year-round grassroots soccer ecosystem and into additional high-growth Latino markets. On-site activations will take place from May through September each year, aligning with peak attendance and community engagement periods. Rate will also integrate its Language Access Program into the partnership, reinforcing its commitment to serving Spanish-speaking consumers across mortgage, insurance, and digital financial services. Spanish-language Rate App resources and educational tools will be promoted through joint communications to registered Alianza families. “This partnership allows us to extend Spanish-language education and support beyond event days and into families’ daily lives,” said Arlyn J. Kalinski, Executive Director of Emerging Markets at Rate. “Through our Language Access Program and the Rate App, we’re making homeownership resources accessible, understandable, and available when families need them most.” The timing of the partnership aligns with rising Latino homebuyer demand and increased national attention on soccer as the U.S. prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. As soccer continues to grow as a mainstream sport in the U.S., Alianza remains a trusted platform connecting sport, culture, and opportunity. “Our mission has always been to create opportunity for families through soccer,” said Steven Powell, Vice President of For Soccer, the parent company of Alianza. “Partnering with Rate allows us to extend that mission by helping families access financial education and homeownership resources that support long-term stability.”Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.For Soccer is the premier North American soccer marketing, media, and experiences company, accelerating the sport’s growth through research, content, experiential platforms, sponsorships, and owned properties including Alianza and Black Star.Alianza is the leading U.S. Hispanic soccer program, offering top-level competition, player identification, and community engagement experiences nationwide. Part of For Soccer, Alianza is dedicated to advancing opportunity for Hispanic families and developing the next generation of players. To learn more or register, visit. SOURCE Rate