Pro Chess League: Vidit Gujrathi, India Grandmaster, Stuns World Champion Magnus Carlsen

Pro Chess League is an online tournament that features 16 teams and has a USD 150,000 prize fund.

Vidit Gujrathi celebrates after beating Magnus Carlsen. (Image: ChessBase India/Twitter)

Chennai: Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi stunned Norwegian wizard Magnus Carlsen in a Pro Chess League match for his maiden victory over the reigning world champion.

Playing for Indian Yogis, Gujrathi capitalised on a mistake committed by top ranked Carlsen who missed a checkmate in three late on Tuesday.

Carlsen was playing for Canada Chessbrahs in the Pro Chess League, an online tournament for teams from all over the world. The event features 16 teams playing rapid games and has a USD 150,000 prize fund.

Significantly, Gujrathi won the match with black pieces as he exploited a tactical oversight from his famous opponent. “Just defeated the GOAT, World champion, Magnus Carlsen!!:),” Gujrathi tweeted after beating the five-time and reigning world champion Norwegian.

Just defeated the GOAT, World champion, Magnus Carlsen!! 🙂 https://t.co/Ym2w6svF6K — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) February 21, 2023

The 28-year-old Gujrathi joined the likes of fellow Indian GMs R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi in beating Carlsen. The Indian trio had earlier pulled off wins over the Norwegian superstar in 2022 in various events.











