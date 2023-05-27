Virat Aaj To Runs Banale – Anushka Sharma Friendly Banter With Husband Kohli Goes Viral

Home

Anushka and Virat have been one of the most talked-about couples in India. They have been vocal about their support for each other in their respective careers and have often shared adorable pictures and videos together on social media.

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma took a dig at Virat Kohli in the fun interaction video that is getting viral on social media. Both Kohli and Anushka are currently in England for the World Test Championship Final which is set to be held at The Oval starting from June 7.

Kohli will be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 closing ceremony on Sunday when rapper Divine and Canadian playback singer Jonita Gandhi perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is going viral on social media where both are spotted having fun and audience is enjoying the friendly banter between the couple, here is the viral video:

Oh my words 🤣 Anushka Sledging Virat & wait for VK’s reply! #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/5uw7T3pVVP — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 26, 2023

After dating for a few years, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017. The wedding was attended by close family and friends. They announced the news on their social media handles, much to the delight of their fans.

In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika. They have since been enjoying parenthood while continuing to pursue their professional careers.















