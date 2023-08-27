Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli 102 Runs Shy Of Achieving Unique Milestone In ODIs

India’s star batter Virat Kohli will be eyeing a new milestone as he returns to action in Asia Cup starting from August 30. India will play Pakistan in their opening match on September 2

Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli is once again set to create history. He will have the opportunity to reach yet another milestone in the upcoming edition of Asia Cup 2o23. Kohli needs 102 more runs to complete 13000 ODI runs and join the elite list with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

Virat will become the 5th batter and 2nd Indian batter to reach this milestone. Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, and Sanath Jayasuriya are the only other batters to reach this milestone. He will also have the opportunity to become the fastest batter to reach this milestone and will be surpassing God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar.

Currently, the record is held by the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who reached the milestone in 321 innings. Virat has around 55 more innings to break this record.

Virat Kohli To Return In Action With Asia Cup 2023

Kohli will now return to action for India in the 2023 50-over Asia Cup 2023, to be hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. India will face off against Pakistan in the group stage on September 2, followed by playing Nepal on September 4 and the Super Four stage as well as the final scheduled to be played in Colombo.

India is expected to leave for Colombo on August 30 from Bengaluru to participate in the Asia Cup. Both of India’s Group A matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The top two sides from Groups A and B will progress to the Super Fours, where they will play three more games at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which will also host the final on September 17.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve player: Sanju Samson















