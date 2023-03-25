Home

Sports

Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle Join Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahead Of RCB Unbox Event

AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle will be honoured for their contribution to the franchise and their jersey numbers will be retired at the RCB Unbox event on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, AD de Villiers, Chris Gayle. (Image: RCB/Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have landed in Bengaluru on Saturday as the trio, who once upon a time, was a nightmare to opposition bowlers, will be reuniting at Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Unbox event scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The trio have been an integral part of the franchise since the inception of IPL. At the event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium om Sunday, both De Villiers and Gayle will be honoured for their contribution for the franchise. To add to that, the jersey numbers of both De Villiers and Gayle will be retired as a mark of respect towards the legendary cricketers.

De Viliiers joined IPL with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) before shifting base to RCB in 2011. The South African played for RCB till 2021 and scored 4522 runs in 157 matches, including two centuries and 37 fifties for the side.

For Gayle, the West Indian came to RCB in 2011 after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders. He stayed at the franchise till 2017 and played 84 games amassing 3163 runs with five tons and 21 fifties. His best of 175 not out is still the highest individual score in the tournament.

RCB, led by Faf du Plessis, will start their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 1.











