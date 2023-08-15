Home

‘Woh Bhi Chaapne Lage’: Virat Kohli Addresses Fake News Again, Slams Leading Indian Daily For Alibaug Cricket Pitch Story

The 34-year-old batter was not part of India’s recently-concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies and he will play no part in the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland.

‘Woh Bhi Chaapne Lage’: Virat Kohli Addresses Fake News Again, Slams Leading Indian Daily For Alibaug Cricket Pitch Story. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi, Aug 15: Virat Kohli grabbed headlines on Tuesday as the former India captain once again addressed fake news about him regarding a story of his Alibaug farmhouse.

A leading Indian daily today posted a story about a cricket pitch, Kohli will install at his new Alibaug home.

The India star batter took note of the article and posted a screenshot on his Insta story, where he slammed the daily for publishing the fake news. Few days back, the 34-year old highlighted several media reports about his Instagram earnings and he has ruled them out as false.

Kohli wrote, “Bachpan se jo akhbar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (Newspaper that I’ve been reading since childhood has also started putting out fake news).

The RCB man recently visited Alibaug with his wife Anushka Sharma for the construction of their new house in an eight-acre land. The couple jointly bought the property in two separate deals as reported by The Economic Times. The report also revealed that the land parcels – 2.54 acres and 4.91 acres – cost them around Rs 19.24 Cr. Alibaug is also famous for hosting top personalities from the Bollywood as well. Kohli and Anushka paid Rs 1.15 Cr in stamp duty for the conclusion of the deal, which was registered last week.

I am not sure how I feel about Virat Kohli’s insta story phase right now. pic.twitter.com/1P8gx31mmP — Khushi🌻 (@damnitkhushi) August 15, 2023

On the occasion of Independence Day, he also shared a video of himself running on the treadmill along with an inspirational yet witty caption as he was spotted in the gym even on a holiday.

“Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega,” read the caption along the video.

The video, which captures Kohli and showcases his extraordinary speed on a treadmill, went viral and garnered 1 million likes and more than a thousand comments in a very short duration.

The Delhi-born batter will now return to action against Pakistan in India’s Asia Cup 2023 opener on September 2 in Kandy. The Asia Cup this year will be organised on a hybrid model with matches hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

