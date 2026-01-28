Home

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma oblige fan with a selfie, pictures goes viral

Sar India cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma obliged a fan with an adorable selfie in London.

Virat Kohli and Anuhska Sharma oblige fans with a selfie

Virat and Anushka’s selfies with fans make their way online

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with a fan in London. pic.twitter.com/C2CUWoXfZj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 27, 2026

Virat and Anushka purchased a five acre plot in Alibaug

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma relocated to London after the birth of their son, Akaay, in February 2024.While the couple largely stays away from public eye, but occasional videos and photos of them taking selfies with fans or enjoying casual outings still make their way on social media. The latest viral selfie of Virat and Anushka which took over social media is the couple casually dressed during a day out, posed for an adorable selfie with a fan.The pictures come just two days after snaps of Anushka and Virat performing a puja at their London home went viral, which showed Anushka in a white cardigan paired with an orange skirt, while Virat wore a matching white kurta, perfectly complementing his wife. The couple posed alongside a priest during the intimate puja. The caption read, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma performed a religious ceremony at their home in London.”The couple has been in headline recently due to real estate investment as they purchased a five acre plot in Alibaug for Rs 37.86 crore. The couple paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.27 crore along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000 for their latest purchase. This marks their second land acquisition in Alibaug in the past four years, further expanding their growing property portfolio near Mumbai. According to registration records, their first plot covers 14,740 square metres (1.474 hectares), while the second spans 6,270 square metres (0.627 hectares), bringing their total landholding in the area to 21,010 square metres (2.101 hectares). Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. The couple are parents to daughter Vamika, born January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, born February 15, 2024.