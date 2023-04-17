 google.com, pub-8555432999068006, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
19.1 C
New York

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni BROMANCE Goes VIRAL After CSK Beat RCB By 8 Runs At Chinnaswamy

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 4 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s BROMANCE Goes VIRAL After CSK Beat RCB By 8 Runs At Chinnaswamy

Kohli and Dhoni was seen hugging and having a light chat as pictures of the two greats have gone viral on social media.

RCB vs CSK, RCB vs CSK News, RCB vs CSK Updates, RCB vs CSK Pics, RCB vs CSK Latest News, RCB vs CSK Pics,RCB vs CSK Updates, RCB vs CSK Latest News, RCB vs CSK in IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK for IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK IPL Pics, RCB vs CSK IPL News, RCB vs CSK IPL Updates, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli News, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli Updates, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli Pics, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli Latest News, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli Latest Updates, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s BROMANCE Goes VIRAL After CSK Beat RCB By 8 Runs At Chinnaswamy. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. After the thriller, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, two of the most popular Indian superstars in the cricket fraternity currently, grabbed all the attention with their bromance.

Kohli and Dhoni was seen hugging and having a light chat as pictures of the two greats have gone viral on social media.

Chasing an imposing target of 227, RCB looked on course until the departure of Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33) in quick succession. The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of an RCB victory.

Earlier, CSK scored 226 for six after being asked to bat first. Opener Devon Conway, who was adjudged as Man of the Match, struck 83 off 45 deliveries and was involved in a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20 balls).

Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52 with the help of five sixes and two fours.

In the run-chase, Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers as his 3-fer along with Matheesha Pathirana’s decent last over took Chennai over the finishing line.

With this victory, MS Dhoni’s CSK have moved up to 3rd in the standings, whereas RCB stay at 7th position.




Published Date: April 17, 2023 11:54 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh