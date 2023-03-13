Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill Awwdorable Bromance Goes VIRAL During 4th Test Against Australia- WATCH VIDEO

Home

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill’s Awwdorable Bromance Goes VIRAL During 4th Test Against Australia- WATCH VIDEO

Kohli after over 3 years, finally scored his 28th Test century and Shubman became only the 4th Indian batter to hit hundreds in all formats of the game in the same calendar year.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill’s Awwdorable Bromance Goes VIRAL During 4th Test Against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were the star batters for India as their heroics with the bat saw scoring 570 in the ongoing 4th Test against Australia here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The former Indian captain finished on 186, whereas Gill scored 128 runs. Apart from their batting prowess, they also came under the limelight for their adorable bromance, while the host were still fielding on the 3rd Day.

In the viral video, Kohli was seen having a conversation with his junior and then all of a sudden the 35-year old twisted Gill’s hand in a friendly manner but the Gujarat Titans batter was able to get out of the grip in quick time.

Virat and shubman gill 😂👌 pic.twitter.com/XSPwQ2umPZ — ABHISHEK (@VIRAT18KOHLI_) March 11, 2023

At Tea, Australia were batting on 158/2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease. The latest batsman to depart was Travis Head on 90. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have picked up a wicket each so far.

On the other hand, India have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2021-23 cycle at The Oval starting from June 7, after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball win at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

Sri Lanka was the other team in contention for a spot in the WTC final. But now after losing the first Test to New Zealand by two wickets, it has cleared the path for India to go into the final and meet Australia in the summit clash.

With the Ahmedabad Test now heading towards a draw, Sri Lanka needed to beat New Zealand 2-0 in the two-match Test series to qualify. But rain in Christchurch took an entire session away in their quest to defend 284 runs against the Blackcaps.











