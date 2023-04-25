Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Beat The Heat With Delicious Desert in Bengaluru; PRICE of Ice-Cream Will STUN You!

Home

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli was spotted roaming in Bengaluru with his wife Anushka Sharma after beating Rajasthan Royals in the thrilling contest at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

The most popular couple were spotted having breakfast at the famous ‘Central Tiffin Room in Bangalore‘. After this, Anushka and Virat bought an ice cream from ‘Corner House‘ on their way back.

The photos of the couple went viral on social media, Anushka shared a photo of an ice cream from the renowned ice cream Cafe in Bengaluru.

The price of corner house ice cream, which Virushka enjoyed, is worth 230 rupees according to the menu card there.

After dating for a few years, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017. The wedding was attended by close family and friends. They announced the news on their social media handles, much to the delight of their fans.

Since their marriage, Anushka and Virat have been one of the most talked-about couples in India. They have been vocal about their support for each other in their respective careers and have often shared adorable pictures and videos together on social media.

In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika. They have since been enjoying parenthood while continuing to pursue their professional careers.

After leaving the captaincy, Kohli is again leading the side as the regular captain Faf du Plessis is injured. Now, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 25 at M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.











