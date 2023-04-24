Home

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Grooves On Punjabi Song ‘Elevated By Shubh’ | Watch Video

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted dancing on the Punjabi song Elevated by Shubh along with his wife Anushka Sharma in the gym. Kohli along with his wife Anushka is currently in Bangalore as the star batter is busy with Indian Premier League 2023 and his wife is supporting his franchise.

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their fourth win of the season after beating Rajasthan Royals and they are placed fifth in the table with eight points in seven games. On the other hand, it was RR’s third loss in seven games and they continued to be on top with eight points and with a healthy run rate.

A video got viral on social media where you can easily see Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are dancing on Punjabi song, here is the viral video:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dancing on a Punjabi song. Video of the day! pic.twitter.com/dzPIeMs8G0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 24, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Their wedding was a highly anticipated event and was attended by close friends and family members. The couple had been dating for several years before they tied the knot.

Since their marriage, Virat and Anushka have been one of the most talked-about couples in India. They often share pictures of each other on social media and have been seen together at various events. They also have a daughter together, Vamika, who was born in January 2021.











