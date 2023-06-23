Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Holiday in Netherlands Ahead of Indias Tour of West Indies

Home

Sports

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Holiday in Netherlands Ahead of India’s Tour of West Indies | VIRAL PICS

Kohli would be joining the Indian team in all probability ahead of the West Indies tour where he would be a key player.

Virushka in Netherlands (Image: Instagram)

Amsterdam: It is no secret that Virat Kohli is a family man to the core. Whenever he gets time from his packed schedule, he travels with his family. And now that the Indian team is on a break after the World Test Championship final 2023, Kohli is making the most of his downtime. Kohli along with Anushka have been spotted recently in Netherlands on a holiday. Kohli would be joining the Indian team in all probability ahead of the West Indies tour where he would be a key player. On Thursday, the pair was seen posing for photos with fans in Holland. Check out the pictures below.

Kohli struggled against Australia in the WTC final at The Oval. In the first essayKohli struck 14 from 31 balls. The senior batter then produced a stroke-filled knock of 49 off 78 balls, but the Indian superstar failed to motivate the Asian giants in the top match.

Kohli’s popularity is growing each day. He recently breached the 250-million-mark on Instagram, the former India captain is just slightly behind football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of most popular sportsmen on the Facebook-owned site.

Meanwhile, there were reports that India captain Rohit Sharma will not feature in the series and would be on a break, but that is not going to happen as per a report on InsideSport. An official in the know confirmed that Rohit is fit and would be there for the West Indies tour. What would not be good news for the fans is the fact that KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer will not be available which also means Cheteshwar Pujara retains his spot.















