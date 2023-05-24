Home

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Leave For England Ahead Of WTC Final 2023 | Watch VIRAL Video

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had left for England ahead of World Test Championship 2023 final which will be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11 and June 12 will be saved as a reserve day. India will face Australia to become the World Test Champion.

Kohli’s franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore out of Indian Premier League 2023 after losing the do-or-die match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur joined Kohli as the first batch of players for WTC final.

India captain Rohit Sharma will also leave for England after finishing his IPL duties as his franchise will now face LSG for the Eliminator clash of the cash-rich league.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s airport video got viral on Twitter while they were leaving for the final and here is the video:

Virat Kohli and @AnushkaSharma

at the Mumbai airport off to England for

WTC Final 😍❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/I770iIF6LQ — Indian army (@Imsinglevikrant) May 24, 2023

This is the second time that India is playing the World Test Championship Final, earlier in the inaugural season Kane Williamson-led New Zealand beat India to clinch the maiden title.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner















