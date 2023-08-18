August 18, 2023

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Recommend Fans to go to THIS Cafe in Barbados, Stylish PIC Goes VIRAL

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


Asia Cup 2023: Kohli and Anushka pose outside the ‘Cafe A La Mer’ in Barbados and they reccommend it to their fans.

Virushka (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are arguably the most-sought after couple in India. For obvious reasons, they are extremely popular and enjoy a massive fanbase. Together they are an advertiser’s dream. The two also never shy away from giving major couple goals time and again. Ahead of the Asia Cup, Kohli took to Instagram and posted a picture featuring Anushka. Looks like a throwback of when they were in the Carribbean. Kohli and Anushka pose outside the ‘Cafe A La Mer’ in Barbados and they reccommend it to their fans. Kohli claims that he has had some of the best food in the cafe.

The 34-year-old batter was not part of India’s recently-concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies and he will play no part in the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland.

The Delhi-born batter will now return to action against Pakistan in India’s Asia Cup 2023 opener on September 2 in Kandy. The Asia Cup this year will be organised on a hybrid model with matches hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Kohli would be one of the key players for India this season with the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up. Kohli has been in good form lately and he would be expected to win games for the country. India play Pakistan in the ODI World Cup on October 14 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.










Source link

