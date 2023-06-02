Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Grace Manchester Derby At Wembley

Menu
Virat Kohli is currently with the Indian cricket team in the United Kingdom for the WTC final 2023 against Australia that starts from June 7.

Virat Kohli bats at nets ahead of the WTC final. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, who is currently in the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, has been invited to the FA Cup 2023 final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

According to an ANI report, Virat along with his actress wife Anushka Sharma will be gracing the occasion. The former India captain, who has been in tremendous form over the past 10 months will be crucial to India’s chances in the WTC final that starts on June 7 at The Oval.

Meanwhile, both Manchester City and Manchester United are eyeing their second title of the season. While CIty won the English Premier League few days back, the Red Devils have won the Carabao Cup. It is also the first time the FAC Cup final will witness a Manchester Derby.

Manchester City are coming into the final after beating Sheffield United while their rivals got better of Brighton and Hove Albion to seal their summit clash spot. For the record, the Red Devils have won the prestigious title 12 times while City are seeking their seventh trophy.

Coached by Erik ten Hag, Manchester United finished third in the Premier League table and also booked their place in next year’s UEFA Champions League. They are making their record 22nd appearance in the FA Cup final.

When and where to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023 final?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday (June 3) at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023 final live in India?

Sony Sports Network channels will telecast the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023 final match in India. Live streaming of FA Cup 2023 final will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.










