IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Attends Fans For Selfies and Autographs In Barbados, Gets Hand-Made Bracelet From Little Fan- WATCH Viral Video

Barbados: Virat Kohli won the hearts of cricket fans in Barbados as he attended for selfies and autographs before the start of India’s 2nd ODI against West Indies on Saturday.

The former India captain even got a special gift from a little fan, who made a hand-made bracelet only for King Kohli. The video of the moment has now gone viral on social media.

Fan gestures like these 🤗 Autographs and selfies ft. #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli & @surya_14kumar ✍️ Cricket fans here in Barbados also gifted a bracelet made for Virat Kohli 👌👌#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Qi551VYfs4 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2023

Apart from Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Suryakumar Yadav also attended the fans.

Coming to the match, the Indian team management’s decision to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli badly backfired as none of the middle-order batters could cope with pace, bounce and turn, getting all-out for 181 in 40.5 overs.

In reply, West Indies survived a lively spell from Shardul Thakur (3/42 in 8 overs) before skipper Shai Hope (63 not out, 80 balls) and young Keacy Carty (48 not out, 65 balls) added 91 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket to close the game in 36.4 overs and break a chain of nine successive bilateral defeats since December, 2019.

However it was an inept batting effort that became India’s undoing.

Losing five wickets for 23 runs in just 7.2 overs after opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan (55 off 55 balls) and Shubman Gill (34 off 49 balls) hurt India’s cause after the West Indies skipper Shai Hope opted to bowl.

There were two rain delays but the West Indies bowlers never let their intensity drop in an impressive display.















