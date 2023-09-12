Virat Kohli-Babar Azams BROMANCE Moment Caught on Cam During Ind-Pak Asia Cup Clash in Colombo

Home

Virat Kohli-Babar Azam’s BROMANCE Moment Caught on Cam During Ind-Pak Asia Cup Clash in Colombo – WATCH

Asia Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak: Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are inspirations to millions across the globe.

Virat Kohli-Babar Azam BROMANCE (Image: X Screengrab)

Colombo: It was a night to remember for Virat Kohli and the Indian team as they beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs in the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo on Monday. Kohli was the star of the show as he hammered an unbeaten 122* off 94 balls and stutched a partnership with KL Rahul of 233 runs to power India to 356 for two in 50 overs. Kohli, who picked up the player of the match for his effort, is often compared with Kohli. While fans think there could be some kind of rivalry between the two, the duo were spotted having a laughter during the game. Kohli was at the non-striker’s end when Babar walked up to him and told him something. Kohli burst into a laughter after hearing Babar. Here is the video that is now going viral:

“I was going to ask you to keep the interview short, I’m very tired. I’m always prepared to help the team in different ways. Today, KL got a great start and my job was just to rotate strike. I take a lot of pride on trying to push for easy runs, pushing for a double is as easy as they come,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, resuming their assault on Pakistan on the reserve day starting at 4:40 pm after a rain delay, India reached a mammoth 356/2, their highest score against Pakistan in ODIs.

In reply, Pakistan were nowhere in the chase as only three of their batters managed to go past 20. India’s fast bowlers were impeccable in their line and length while putting out a surreal exhibition of seam and swing bowling.

Kuldeep then came to bamboozle the batters and pick 5/25, his second fifer in ODIs, as Pakistan were restricted to just 128, with 228 runs being the highest margin of win for India against Pakistan in terms of runs.

Brief scores: India 356/2 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, K.L Rahul 111 not out, Rohit Sharma 56, Shubman Gill 58; Shadab Khan 1-71, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-79) beat Pakistan 128 all out in 32 overs (Fakhar Zaman 27; Kuldeep Yadav 5-25, Shardul Thakur 1-16) by 228 runs.















